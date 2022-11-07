Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Split

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. (Archive image) © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Experts suspect Russian interference in the midterm elections in the United States. The reason for this is probably, among other things, the support of Ukraine.

Washington, DC/Moscow – The American Midterm Elections will be held on Tuesday (November 8). In the run-up to the important US elections, several American media outlets are reporting on Russian interference. With the help of bots, Russia is said to be trying to influence the outcome of the elections.

As the New York Times reported that the main goal of Russian interference was to destroy Americans’ confidence in their own electoral system. After losing the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump repeatedly spread conspiracy theories that the election had been stolen from him. The Republican is still holding on to this day. Apparently, the Russian attempts want to continue this seamlessly. Another goal is to stop American arms sales to Ukraine.

Russian interference in US elections: “Trying to end support for Ukraine”

The modus operandi of the alleged Russian interference is to set up social media accounts posing as angry Americans. They then attack Democratic candidates and other Democratic politicians and rant about the (supposed) circumstances in the country. According to the New York Times States where races between candidates are tight.

“It’s clear they’re trying to end American support for Ukraine,” Alex Plitsas, a former soldier and Pentagon official, said of Russia’s motives.

Midterms 2022: Russian bots focus on smaller platforms

The accounts that are probably being used to manipulate American voters are settling in particular on platforms that are already dominated by the right. In the wake of Donald Trump’s Twitter ban last year, platforms like Getter and Parler gained popularity. Many conservatives and right-wingers can be found on these, especially in comparison to the well-known Twitter platform.

“The audiences are significantly smaller than on more traditional social media,” said Brian Liston, senior intelligence analyst at Recorded Future. In addition to Recorded Future, two other research institutions have uncovered the increase in Russian bots, such as the New York Times writes. Liston continues: “However, you can interact with audiences in a much more targeted and influential manner, as those who are on the platforms are generally more US conservatives who show acceptance of conspiracy theories.”

Midterms 2022: Russian state television supports republicans

The American Russia expert Julia Davis drew attention to the connection between Russia and the Republicans in the USA via Twitter. In a clip from a Russian TV program she shared, presenters discuss the upcoming midterms in the US. The comments of the Russian journalists overlap to a significant extent with those of republican politicians. In the show, they themselves point out that the Republican politician Paul Gosar called on his president to stop arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Furthermore, Russian journalists rate illegal immigration to the US as one of the most important issues affecting life in the US. In the election, the Republican Party is hoping to win voters over its attitudes toward immigration. Commenting on the clip, Davis said, “Kremlin-sponsored state television explains why it’s backing MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans in the midterms and highlights the main points their trolls and useful idiots will be spreading around Joe Biden and the Democrats to undermine.” (LP)