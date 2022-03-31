Kiev maintains barricades in the streets, this Thursday: residents wary of Russian promise to reduce attacks on capital| Photo: EFE/Clàudia Sacrest

The movement of Russian troops in Ukrainian territory on Thursday (31) indicates that Moscow is not slowing down its offensive on the cities of Kiev and Chernigov, as it had announced after the advance of negotiations in Istanbul. According to the NATO intelligence service, “Russian units are not withdrawing, but repositioning” in the region.

“Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions, just as we can only judge Russia by its actions, not its words,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

The Norwegian said that Moscow “is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce the offensive in the Donbass region”, according to Alliance intelligence. additional, which will even generate more suffering. Russia must end this senseless war, withdraw troops and engage in good faith talks”, he defended.

On Wednesday (30), Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov had promised to ease the offensive pressure on Kiev and Chernigov, after the progress in negotiations between the two countries.

According to him, “a regrouping of troops” was planned around the two cities, as he considered that the main objectives of the campaign started on February 24 had been accomplished.

According to Konashenkov, during the first stage of the conflict, the objective was to force Ukraine “to concentrate its forces, resources and equipment in the defense of the big cities”, which included the capital, taking the attention away from the “main target of our Forces”. Armadas, the Donbass”.

On the same day, however, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced a “concentration of Russian troops” to launch new attacks on Donbass, and said he did not believe “anyone”, mentioning the promise to withdraw invading troops from Kiev. and Chernigov.

“About the supposed reduction in the activity of the occupiers on these fronts, we know that this is not a diversion, but the consequences of exile. Consequences of the work of our defenders. But we also see that at the same time there is a reinforcement of Russian troops for new attacks on the Donbas. And we are preparing for that,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president added that the ongoing negotiations “are still words” and that he prefers not to believe “in any beautiful verbal construction. There is a real situation on the battlefield. And now that is the most important thing. We will not give anything away. And we will fight for every meter of our land.”

On the international stage, the mood is also one of skepticism about the Kremlin’s provisions to end the war. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that “there has been no progress on any issue” in the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

“I believe in actions, not words. If President Putin determines tomorrow morning to give up the siege of Mariupol, to allow humanitarian aid in and allow the civilian population to move freely. Then I will say: ‘Yes, there is progress. ‘” he said in an interview with France 24.

mercenaries

The United States also reported on Wednesday that there were “indications” that Russia was recruiting “about 1,000 mercenaries” in Syria and North African countries such as Libya to be sent to eastern Ukraine. The objective is to intensify the offensive in the Donbas region, considered a priority by the Kremlin.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news conference that there are signs Russia is looking for these people through the so-called “Wagner Group”, a private security company that employs mercenaries and Chechen special paramilitary forces, backed by the Russian government. .