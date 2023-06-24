Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

In the middle of the Ukraine war, Prigozhin apparently called for a putsch. For Vladimir Putin, the power struggle over the Kremlin could lead to a civil war.

Moscow – Attempted putsch in Moscow and bomb threats: The Kremlin seems to be facing a major problem in the middle of the Ukraine war. Between the head of the Wagner mercenary group, which fights for Vladimir Putin’s regime in Ukraine, and the Kremlin a power struggle intensifies. Russian media have already reported on a possible civil war in Russia. Even the Kremlin does not rule out this scenario, like him Bavarian Radio (BR) reported.

Escalation in the Ukraine war: “We are in the middle of a civil war”

Loud nv there have been reports in Russia that Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as others high-profile politicians have already left Moscow had. However, the reports are unconfirmed. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s troops are moving towards the capital. “It’s about power in Moscow and we’re in the middle of a civil war,” it said nv-Correspondents in Moscow.

The Russian News Agency TASS After that, precautions have already been taken in the capital. Accordingly, the “most important objects in Moscow were placed under increased protection”. Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that he will take military action against the Russian army after it allegedly launched a missile attack on his troops.

Ukraine War: Could Russia Head For Civil War? © Karbinov Anatoly/imago

Civil war in Russia? Prighokhin assures: “This is a march for justice”

Prigozhin himself promised: “This is not a military coup, this is a march for justice. Our actions do not affect the troops in any way,” says the Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, but apparently hardly anyone in Moscow believes him anymore. “There is panic in the presidential administration, they do not rule out the possibility of a civil war,” Russian-language media reported during the night, referring to sources in the Kremlin.

Prigozhin had been criticizing Russia’s military leadership for weeks. He had never approached Putin directly, even if his criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine ultimately rebounded on the Kremlin despot. The political scientist Abbas Galljamov, who lives in exile, summed up the Novaya Gazeta Europe: “This is exactly how coups and coups begin: someone begins to act, and when he appears capable of decisive action, the hesitant follow him.”

Wagner group marches in the direction of Moscow: the images of the coup in Russia View photo gallery

War in Ukraine: Power struggle between Wagner and Kremlin comes to a head

Moscow has already warned Prigozhin: “We call on the mercenaries not to make an irreparable mistake, to stop all violent actions against the Russian people, not to carry out Prigozhin’s criminal and treacherous orders and to take measures to detain him,” it said it from the Russian secret service FSB. Prigozhin addressed the soldiers of the Russian army directly and advised against defending themselves against the Wagner troops: “The evil associated with the military leadership of the country will be stopped. I urge everyone not to resist. I ask everyone to remain calm. Justice in the troops will be restored.”

Russian officials have sometimes pointed out that this conflict will claim casualties, including symbolic ones. “Imagine how enthusiastic the West will be about what you are planning now,” said First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Alekseev BR reported. (LP)