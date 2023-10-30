The oligarchy (read also Putin’s miracle workers) is very slowly and inexorably hit by deaths, all attributable to various heart attacks or suicides and if the pressure for loyalty to the “boss” is more stringent will we see something special?

Two graphs will give us an idea of ​​Russia’s growth and its 1998 default.

Oyettimes.com





Today the situation is not yet the best, the graphs tell us that in this period of war economy the value of GDP has not yet equaled that of 2013. 10 years have passed, the interest rate at the time was 5.5% and inflation at 7.5%, today’s and just updated rate is 15% with inflation expected 6/7%; against the expected one of 4% (they too live by dogmas).

Reading these numbers leaves me very perplexed because the statements made by Russian Central Bank I am of a further forecast of an increase in interest rates in reference to inflation. Why? Surely only they have the relative numbers and it is not known from this bank whether the inflation is as declared. Is Russia repeating what happened in 1988? Are we perhaps in the presence of a new default? On other occasions I have written that to reduce the Russia for Putin to rethink the war with Ukraine it would have been sufficient to copy what Soros did in 1992, namely: destabilizing the ruble with derivatives. Very simple, very effective and scientifically proven. Now, when the population will no longer find the products they have always consumed on the shelves, will they realize the accelerating price increases and the difficulty of finding a job, what will the consequences be?

Furthermore, from what we learn, the complexities of import-export are starting to make themselves felt, both in terms of quantity and amounts, are we at a turning point? It is said that the Russian winter is very harsh and when spring comes what will happen? The oligarchy (read also Putin’s miracles) very slowly and inexorably it is hit by deaths, all attributable to various heart attacks or suicides and if the pressure for loyalty to the “boss” is more stringent will we witness something particular? The numbers are merciless and unfortunately easily manipulated, but they cannot be kept hidden indefinitely. Time will tell!

Subscribe to the newsletter

