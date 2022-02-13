Sullivan said, in an interview with the American channel “CNN”, that it is not possible to determine the day on which Russia will launch the attack, “it could happen at any moment, including next week, before or after the end of the Olympics,” stressing that ” The United States will not give Moscow a chance to launch a “sudden” attack on Ukraine.

He added, “America will continue to share intelligence with Ukraine and its allies,” noting that “the world must be prepared for the justifications that Russia will create before launching an attack on Ukraine…Moscow has done this (Operation False Flag-) several times before. “.

And “false flag” means secret operations that use camouflage, so that it appears as if a group planned and carried out these operations other than the real group.

The US National Security Adviser revealed that his country’s embassy in Kiev currently includes “the minimum staff,” indicating that he is ready to withdraw all staff.

This week, Sullivan issued a warning to US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “may give the order to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time now.”

For his part, US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday that he could not confirm reports that Russia planned to invade Ukraine on Wednesday.

“I am not in a position to confirm these reports,” Kirby said during an interview with “Fox News Sunday”. He added that the United States believed that “a major military action could happen any day now.”

For days, Moscow has denied its intention to launch an attack on its neighbor Ukraine, stressing that these statements are mere “hysteria”.