The government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace agreement in 2016 that, in theory, led to the end of the guerrilla war the following year. About 7,000 narcoguerrillas surrendered their weapons and those involved received a Nobel Prize for the peace obtained after more than half a century of guerrilla warfare and terrorism that caused more than 260,000 deaths.

Last week, this column dealt with one of the lasting effects of the war, which is landmines. There are still thousands of them buried in Colombia, killing or maiming, at a rate of more than one person a day. Although the local authorities work to unearth the traps, new mines keep appearing and are being installed throughout the interior of the country. They are installed by traffickers to protect their coca crops and by the armed guerrillas, which never ceased to exist.

The Colombians signed a peace agreement, but peace never came.

The FARC never ceased to exist. As soon as they surrendered their weapons and left illegality, they became a political party. They abandoned the name Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to assume the identity of the Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common. As can be seen, the acronym FARC was left intact. But the impudence was not tolerated for long and in 2021, they decided to rename themselves as Comunes.

The justification of its leaders was very simple. They did not deny themselves as being FARC, nor are they willing to deny their DNA of violence, extortion, drug trafficking and terrorism. According to them, the legend suffers from the stigma that reactionary sectors impose on it. Therefore, Comunes was the cute name chosen to try to clean up the organization’s criminal past.

In addition to the party with a fancy name, the FARC continued to be the FARC, but as alleged dissidents. The guerrillas remained compact, as they no longer have the same level of resistance as the State, and took over coca growers and asset laundering activities once and for all.

This column was written from Bogotá. It is distressing to see buses running through the streets of the Colombian capital, which serve the public transport system, displaying on their illuminated signs the words “No to terrorism”. Even more distressing is stopping your car in the queue at one of the city’s shopping malls and having to wait for each car in front of you to be thoroughly searched. Review of trunks and sniffer dogs trained to find explosives. The ritual is repeated in some hotels and buildings. There is always the risk of a car bomb.

Colombia still doesn’t know what peace is. Or at least six decades have not lived in peace.

In addition to the FARC, there is the National Liberation Army (ELN), which has been one of the most active in recent times, and drug gangs. Car bombs are not a distant reality. That’s why so much fear in the streets.

But Colombia is heated by another topic. Local authorities arrested Russian nationals who illegally entered the country for more than $145 million. Prosecutors investigate the case as classic money laundering, but the evidence points to a state-scale financing operation of agitators and movements related to street protests and action in the cyber field.

Part of the funds was deposited on prepaid debit cards, purchased at any supermarket or pharmacy, which were distributed to the protest leaders to organize the mobilizations. The bulk of the funds, according to the first evidence already under investigation by prosecutors, suggest that the funds are being used for massive disinformation campaigns.

Colombia will choose its new president at the end of May. The discovery of Russian clandestine financial operations in consortium with local agitators (whether offline or online) is a warning about Vladimir Putin’s efforts to discredit democracy.

As if the already well-known mania of interfering in elections was not enough to generate distrust, the Russians are working to escalate the crisis and possibly provoke a conflict in the region. Overkill? Maybe not.

Russian state-owned propaganda company Sputnik Brasil recently posted a text saying that Colombia is a kind of Ukraine of Latin America. For this, they used Venezuela’s Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, to say that Colombia is a “puppet of NATO and the United States” in the region. According to Padrino and the Russians, the military alliance and the Americans use Colombia as a platform to possibly attack Venezuela.

Does the story sound familiar?

NATO and the United States use Colombia to threaten Venezuela’s security and sovereignty. Exchange Colombia for Ukraine and Venezuela for Russia.

The similarities don’t stop there. Venezuelans do not sell themselves like local NATO victims. They have been causing instability on the border for some time. In 2019, Nicolás Maduro installed anti-aircraft systems at the border and sent rocket launchers aimed at Colombia.

Head of a regime driven by the illicit economy and whose armed forces are actively engaged in drug trafficking activities, Maduro says he is a victim of the Colombian “narco-state”. And his spokespeople talk about “decocainizing” Colombia. As it was not possible to copy Putin’s denazification fib, the Chavistas invented a reference to drug trafficking – something with the potential to win sympathy inside and outside their narco-state regime.

The conditions for the Ukrainianization of Colombia are not very clear, nor are they complete. But Putin and Maduro are working hard to destabilize the region. And the impacts are not just restricted to Colombia. Brazil would inevitably be affected. At best, with a new refugee crisis. But as love is blind, the Brazilian government and especially the Itamaraty are possibly not seeing anything. And if they are, maybe they think that the Russian mischief in the region is to save the West.