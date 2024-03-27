Is Russia behind conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton? This is what the BBC says

ddays before Kate Middleton announced that she had cancer, all kinds of conspiracies were circulating on social media about his state of health, after his sudden disappearance from public life after surgery in January.

Rumors of separation and Kate's whereabouts increased after the princess published an edited photograph for Mother's Day and, recently, a video of the couple in a store emerged, in which, according to people, she did not appear. the real Kate.

However, These theories would have been promoted by groups based in Russiaaccording to the BBC.

“There is strong evidence of a coordinated campaign, which share and increase false claims and the divisive content, both in support and criticism of the Princess of Wales,” the outlet said.

Researchers found many new accounts sharing messages with identical words, like the one in the image above, which questions the veracity of the princess's video. Photo:BBC Share

Researchers from the Institute for Security, Crime and Intelligence Innovation at Cardiff University, consulted by the BBC, found past patterns of Russian disinformation campaigns that are consistent with the operation of a network of fake accounts.

Furthermore, they maintain that Behind the cyber commotion around Kate's health were Russian groups involved in other disinformation campaigns..

“It is not a state entity, but it is linked to people who were recently subject to sanctions in the United States for claiming that they were part of a 'malign influence campaign' that spread fake news,” said Martin Innes, director of the Institute.

Innes explains that the objective of these groups is to increase interest in a topic that is controversial on networks, sowing more doubts and generating more confusion