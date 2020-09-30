These days a news related to railway recruitment is going viral on social media, claiming that RRB NTPC recruitment exam starting from 15 December has been canceled. The viral news states that the agency conducting the exam has given up on conducting the exam. But the truth is that this news is completely fake. The post has tampered with the headings of the newspaper’s news. This information has been denied by the Press Information Office (PIB), Government of India.

The PIB Fact Check (PIB Fact Check) of the Government’s Fact Check Organization has called this news completely fake. PIB Fact Check tweeted, “A newspaper headline is claiming that the examinations conducted by the Railways from December 15 for recruitment of 1.5 lakh posts have been canceled.

This headline is Morphed. The Railway Ministry has not taken any such decision.

Claim: In a newspaper headline it is being claimed that the examinations conducted by the Railways from December 15 for the recruitment of 1.5 lakh posts have been canceled. #PIBFactCheck: This headline is Morphed. @RailMinIndia Has not taken any such decision Read here: https://t.co/5RJfa7ZQH6 pic.twitter.com/Tfd4vLbh7V – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 21, 2020

Complain about any such misleading news here: Let us know that any news related to the government is true or fake, to know the help of PIB Fact Check can be taken. Anyone can send a screenshot, tweet, Facebook post or URL of WhatsApp number 8799711259 to the PIB Fact Check or mail it to [email protected]

Railway NTPC Recruitment

Let us tell you that in February 2019, the Railways had removed 35,277 vacancies in the non-technical popular category (NTPC) for graduate and undergraduate posts. About 1.25 crore youth have applied for these recruitment. There were also 1.03 lakh recruitments of Group D with NTPC. 1 crore 15 lakh people have applied for recruitment to these posts. After waiting for about one and a half years, the Railways announced the dates of these recruitment examinations in the first week of September. NTPC recruitment exam will start from 15 December.