Ronaldo found himself a substitute during the era of new coach Eric Ten Hag, before he became completely out of his calculations and rarely participates as a substitute.

new crisis

Ronaldo sat as a substitute in his team’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) at Old Trafford, and then left the field before the end of the match.

The cameras tracked Ronaldo’s exit from the stadium despite the match not ending, before the newspapers revealed the reason the next day.

The English newspaper “Daily Mail” indicated that Ronaldo refused a request from his coach to enter the stadium in the last minutes of the match.

An argument erupted between Ronaldo Hag because of the player’s refusal to go down to spend time with the team without technical benefit, after which the Portuguese left the stadium in front of the audience and the cameras.

quick answer

Eric Ten Hag took a harsh stance towards Ronaldo after leaving the field during the Tottenham match, and decided to exclude him from the team’s training, and not to enter the squad for the next team match against Chelsea in the Premier League.

And Manchester United announced in an official statement the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from the list of the team that will play against Chelsea next Saturday in the 13th round in the Premier League.

Ten Hag had commented on the incident after the Tottenham game when he was asked by reporters, saying: “I will deal with it tomorrow, but what I want to focus on today is the great performance and the victory we achieved.”

Ronaldo has only started this season twice, the first of which his team lost 4-0 against Brentford in the Premier League, and the second in a goalless draw with Newcastle United.

Ronaldo had tried in various ways to leave Manchester United before the start of the current season in order to play in the Champions League, but he failed, and he was absent from his team’s preparation period for the new season, which caused the beginning of crises with coach Ten Hag.