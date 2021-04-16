ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

Populist political style. Refusal in the face of the corona pandemic. And a promising candidate for the US elections in 2024: Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis.

Washington – is he the new Trump? Could he even be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 US elections? Ron DeSantis, the controversial governor of the US state of Florida, has made a name for himself among conservative voters in the United States. From “DeathSantis” – like him because of his refusal to lockdown the local newspaper Orlando Weekly according to was named – the new star of the Republicans. A steep climb. That began in 2018 on the shoulders of the then US President Donald Trump *. DeSantis is currently polarizing with a controversial “anti-riot” law.

DeSantis was a candidate for governor on the Trump card: his election campaign was marked by rhetorical slip-ups, a populist political style and high-profile productions. In one commercial For example, he built a wall out of huge Lego bricks with his child – which he cheered on with “Build the wall”.

He read a story to another of his children in the clip: “Then Donald Trump said: You are fired!” Without Trump, the once unknown congressman would probably not have become governor of one of the most densely populated states in the United States. The state in which Trump settled after leaving the White House: Florida *, which is increasingly developing into the new epicenter of the Republicans.

Trump heir Ron DeSantis: Florida’s governor relied on keeping the state open radically during Corona

Ron DeSanti’s star dropped rapidly at the beginning of the corona pandemic *. Florida quickly became a hotspot for the pandemic. The governor refused to take strict countermeasures and adhered to a radical course of keeping the economy and the public open. As the death toll climbed last summer, the Republican temporarily issued a lockdown. To open completely again just a few weeks later. Not least because of the economy.

He is also currently committed to re-enabling the cruise industry – a driving economic force in the state. “If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the last year, it’s that lockdowns don’t work and the people of Florida have the right to make a living,” said DeSantis in a press conference in March. And sharply attacked US President Joe Biden.

Part of the full picture is that DeSanti’s corona policy is being reassessed again after more than a year in the pandemic. The state’s death rate is no higher than many other US states – and even lower than some with more stringent restrictions, like something the portal Axios reported. Even the New York Times wrote: “Most of the state has a boomtown feeling”. At the same time, exuberant spring break celebrations * without any Corona precautions in the sunny state caused horror across the country. But it is precisely his refusal to face the pandemic that has promoted DeSantis directly into the ranks of promising candidates for the next US election. DeSantis embodies, among other things, the attitude of those US Americans who already feel that wearing a mask to contain a pandemic is an interference with their right to freedom. In the “land of the free”.

US election 2024: Promising Republican candidate – Controversial new law in Florida

A Poll by the independent polling station Mason-Dixon Polling & Stratey gave a clear picture of opinion in February 2021: 53 percent of those surveyed gave the governor a good job evaluation (43 percent said they did not agree, five percent were undecided). And a Poll by Tony FabrizioRon DeSantis, a former pollster for Donald Trump’s election campaign, listed Ron DeSantis as the number two candidate for the Republican Party. Right behind the ex-US president.

The current accusation by critics in the case of a controversial “anti-riot law” fits into this situation. The reasoning: The Republicans inside Florida wanted to secure the votes of the Trump base above all. The Senate of Florida, which is dominated by the Republican Party, passed a so-called anti-riot law on Thursday, according to Agence France-Press. In response to the nationwide “Black Lives Matter” protests against police violence and racism. The regulation provides for stricter penalties for participating in violent demonstrations.

Opponents argued that the new law restricted freedom of expression and was aimed primarily at the black US population and other minorities. Before it goes into effect, Ron DeSantis, in his capacity as governor, must sign the new law. With the knowledge: The Trump base is also his constituent base. (aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

A policewoman in the US shot and killed a 20-year-old after a traffic stop. Big protests followed.

