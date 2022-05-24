In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Rita Dalla Chiesa that has left the world of the web speechless. According to some rumors that were becoming more and more insistent on the web, the journalist would be sick. However, to unveil the truth it was herself. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently Rita Dalla Chiesa ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make the journalist the protagonist of a gossip were the numerous rumors related to your health condition. In recent months it has been speculated that the presenter suffered from an illness but in reality they were alone fake news.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Rita Dalla Chiesa is one of them conductors most loved and esteemed within the world of Italian television. Following the death of her her husband, the woman admitted that she suffered from depression. These were his words:

I screwed up millionaire contracts to find myself out of a job after 30. I miss my job. I am sick of television and I have the courage to admit it.

The words of the well-known presenter had aroused the worry of all his fan who suspected there was something more serious underneath. However, the woman has no disease, just a great desire to do return in the small screen.

Rita Dalla Chiesa: career

Rita Dalla Chiesa enjoys a career full of successes and satisfactions. While waiting to return to keep company with all the Italian public, the presenter continues to work in different sectors. In 2016 Giorgia Meloni of “Fratelli D’Italia” had proposed to her to apply as mayor of Rome. However, in order not to neglect his family and her profession, the woman had decided to refuse. Later she, in collaboration with the singer Fiordaliso, she wrote a children’s book.