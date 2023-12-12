Rigoberto Uran He is one of the characters of the year in Colombia. Not only has his season on the World Tour brought joy to his fans, his novel 'Rigo' It is one of the most followed and loved in the country because it tells the story of the Urrao cyclist's improvement.

However, there is some concern about the future of the Antioquian cyclist who has been representing the country in the best cycling races in the world for more than a decade.

In the last few hours, an interview of Jonathan Vaughtersone of the team leaders EF Education Easy-Post in the middle Global Cycling Network and revealed that they are already preparing for 'Rigo's goodbye.

“Rigoberto is going to leave a big gap. He is irreplaceable in terms of personality and leadership, but we have already begun to take steps towards that,” the manager explained.

Vaughters was blunt and spoke of the fact that the 36-year-old cyclist is no longer eluding the issue of retirement and may be thinking about it. “I don't know where, how or in what career, but There will come a day when you will want to do something and say a proper goodbye to your fans with a great performance”.

In addition, he made it clear that Rigo's objective, who ends his contract with EF in December 2024, is to achieve one last feat to leave his name in the golden pages of Colombian and international cycling.

“It's difficult to say what his physical condition is like, but he will want to leave a final mark on professional cycling before retiring. “He’s a very proud person, so he wouldn’t want his career to end with a whimper,” he said.

On the other hand, he was asked why the Colombian rider is not with his teammates preparing the 2024 season, in Europe, and he emphasized that it is for a personal issue.

“He's not here at camp, for example. He was so busy in Colombia over the winter that we decided it would be best to let him deal with it. “I don't feel any palpable difference within the team,” declared the team manager.

Finally, he praised Rigo with some words that could be showing that the end of his career is near: “The culture in this team is very strong, and Rigoberto is a big part of that and contributed a lot, but there are many other components”.

In interviews for international media, Rigoberto Urán has made it clear that his ultimate goal is to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and make an outstanding presentation in cycling.

