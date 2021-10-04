Resident Evil 3 hit the market in March 2020, just over a year after the launch of the acclaimed Resident Evil 2. Expectations were quite high not only for the game that preceded it, but also for the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. This title is, for many, one of the best Resident Evil and the first in which we enjoy a single solo character starring in the campaign. Jill Valentine returned to the saga in the third installment, starring in parallel events to Leon and Claire’s, from the fall to the destruction of Raccoon City. And he did it stalked by the, without a doubt, the most emblematic villain of the saga.
Is Resident Evil 3 worth it despite the criticism it received?
Despite having great hype in its favor, Resident Evil 3 did not have the grace and support of Resident Evil 2. But, were its criticisms excessive? Resident Evil 3 offers practically the same as Resident Evil 2 in terms of its graphics and gameplay. Both titles were developed in parallel and this was reflected in the final result. But it is also not something that can be criticized because, in essence, the campaigns of Leon and Claire and Jill and Carlos happen a few hours in advance. So it is natural that both games turn out to be similar.
Despite this, the critics did not end up too convinced by the short duration of Resident Evil 3. Criticism that, in our opinion, is quite unfair, because Resident Evil 2 creates an illusion of false duration with its two campaigns. It is true that we enjoy Leon and Claire, but it is also true that the segments of both characters are very similar and the areas they go through are sometimes the same. Capcom would have had it easy by having us play pretty much the same with Jill and Carlos, but instead opted for a single campaign starring both of them.
It is also true that there were elements that disappeared, such as the famous clock puzzle, but the Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 remakes also introduced changes compared to their predecessors. On the other hand, it was blamed that Nemesis did not cause the same fear as Mr. X, although in reality this is not totally open to criticism. Nemesis and Mr. X offer different experiences and this new version follows in the wake of the Nemesis from the original game. Nor would it have been playable to create a Nemesis that was even worse than Mr. X, because we would have encountered an enemy that would have literally prevented us from advancing in the game. Instead, Capcom opted for encrypted encounters and measured combat, keeping in mind that, as difficult as it was to face him, Nemesis could not be so invincible that he would not let us pass.
And the most curious of all is that Resident Evil 3 (2020) suffered the same Criticisms of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, game that was harshly compared to the original Resident Evil 2. Over time, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis became one of the most niche games in the series and one of the most hardcore Resident Evil fan favorites. Will Resident Evil 3 (2020) have the same fate? We think so, so despite the comparisons, we highly recommend Resident Evil 3 for Xbox Series X | S. And remember that the game has a juicy discount on Xbox Store, which ends in a few hours.
