Luigui Carbajal He gained great popularity in the world of Peruvian comedy after joining the cast of the program. ‘Recharged with laughter’, show that would later change its name to ‘Laughter of America’. In that humorous space, the member of the remembered youth band Skándalo used to appear in different sketches. The most remembered was the ‘Brahma Bar’ in which Mariella Zanetti and he played a couple. After 10 years since the last episode aired, Carbajal made a revelation about this project that was broadcast on América TV.

Is ‘Reloaded with Laughter’ returning to Peruvian television?

In an interview with La República, Luigui Carbajal He remembered his time in ‘Recargados de laughter’ in which he spent 11 years. In this regard, the singer pointed out that sometimes he meets his former colleagues on some channel or event and does not hesitate to greet them with affection.

Along these lines, he was asked if he had reunited with Oscar Gayoso, who also belonged to the cast of the comedy show. “I know that he had a health problem and that, thank God, he was able to recover, but I don’t see it,” she said.

After that, Luigui Carbajal made a revelation about the missing program ‘Recharged with laughter’. “Last time, we had a conversation with José Luis Aguilar, who was the producer of the program, and with other actors to be able to do the program again. Now that retro is in fashion, I think it could work. I don’t know if it will happen. opportunity to be able to work with them again, I hope that God through“, he stated.

What did Luigui Carbajal say about Mariella Zanetti after rumors of an alleged romantic relationship?

Luigui Carbajal He also dared to comment on the rumors that he had a romantic relationship with Mariella Zanetti. In this regard, the Skándalo member made it clear that She is my lifelong friend.

“I miss her. I spent 11 years in ‘Recargados de laughter’, in which we played a couple. Since we gave each other kisses and hugs, people really thought we were dating”he commented.