More than 5.4 million Venezuelans live outside their country because of the crisis that is hitting Venezuela. The vast majority do so in Latin America, but their situation on many occasions remains extremely precarious and worsens in cases of irregularity, something that Colombia and the United States intend to change with their new Temporary Protection Statute.

On February 8, the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, together with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) confirmed the creation of a Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan migrants in the country. An important step that was endorsed this March 1 with the signature and that has been applauded by the United Nations, the international community and even by Pope Francis. The United States did the same on March 8, which announced the Temporary Protected Status to some 320,000 Venezuelans who are currently in its territory.

Such a decision is taken at a time when the situation of the Venezuelan migration crisis is not improving and everything indicates that it will continue for the next few years or decades. According to UNHCR figures, they currently live outside of Venezuela about 5.4 million Venezuelans, the current second largest diaspora after the Syrian around the world.

These figures reflect the historical economic, social and political crisis that the oil power has suffered since 2014. These people left their home in search of a better future and have reached several Latin American nations in recent years, but there, many of them, they continue to live in situations of extreme poverty and marginalization that are accentuated, on many occasions, by the irregular situation that some suffer in these host countries.

The lack of protection in the arrival of the migrant

A large part of the people who leave Venezuela do so on foot in extreme physical and psychological conditions. In 2015, the first of the great waves from the Caribbean country began, which successively increased until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, where for the first time the figures stopped and even fell.

Although at the beginning many of these people entered Colombia on a regular basis, the main exit route to the rest of South America, these situations have been reduced over the years and have disappeared with the total closure of borders between the countries due to shocks. diplomats and now the virus. With no legal border crossings open, the recourse for most of these people in recent months has been the trails, illegal uncontrolled roads by the competent authority which, on many occasions, is carried out by armed groups outside the law.

Actually, more than 966,000 of the 1.7 million Venezuelans living in Colombia do so irregularly. But this is replicated in the rest of the region since, for example, in Peru more than 560,000 of the million Venezuelans who live there do so irregularly.

Venezuelan migrants line up to receive food rations after using an illegal border crossing with Bolivia in the Colchane area, Chile, February 8, 2021. © Álex Díaz / Reuters

UNHCR’s head of communications on the situation in Venezuela, Olga Sarrado, told France 24 that “many of these people who cross the border illegally give what little savings they have to these illegal groups, something that makes their situation even worse. upon arriving in Colombia ”.

Sarrado highlights that, among these migrants not regularized by the migration systems of third countries, there is a vast majority of them who “at no time have been on the radar of the local authorities.” This makes the task of providing aid even more difficult since “with those who have been regular for a period and then their visa has expired, the Government at least has some basic information about them; Not with those who enter clandestinely ”.

The employment situation is precarious and irregularity worsens it

Most migrants settle in the large cities of the continent, dynamic points where it is easier to find work, but where it is practically impossible to get it on a stable basis. The percentages of illegal work are very high, since 75% of Venezuelans working in Colombia does it informally and in countries like Ecuador reaches 90%.

Although informality is common in Latin America, the percentages that fall on the Venezuelan population abroad are especially high. This makes them have to live day by day. Their earnings are produced over the day and the rents in pensions are also paid with the day, something that entails considerable risks that more than one night will have to be spent on the street.

According to the United Nations, 43% of Venezuelans abroad you have difficulty finding accommodation that can be paid for with your income or savings. Devastating figures that push a part of the population to be forced to resort to begging. According to the UN, up to 14% of migrants has resorted to begging sometime.

The fact of not having an employment contract in most cases gives way to all kinds of labor abuses against these people who do not have the way to report it. Sarrado highlights that, among the most common, is “working an inhuman number of hours a day, extremely low wages or non-compliance in payment.”

Venezuelan migrants arrive to obtain a refugee application at the Peruvian border post at the Binational Border Assistance Center (CEBAF) in Tumbes, Peru, on June 14, 2019. © CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP

The UNHCR representative made special emphasis on the logical fear that exists in reporting to the authorities. “These people are aware of the daily abuses they suffer, but they prefer to go to the authorities since their irregular situation could put them in a compromise. They are totally unprotected ”.

In addition, in March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, these workers were the ones who suffered the most from the total shutdown of the region’s economy during the quarantine.

Without work or aid, some 140,000 people returned to their country, something unprecedented to date. Sarrado regrets that during these dates “there were families who went hungry and faced malnutrition because of the impossibility of being able to go out and earn a living. In this context, many undertook a tiring way back”.

This question is replicated with healthcare. If a migrant does not have his residence or stay in a country recorded, he cannot have access to basic health. This means that in Colombia or Peru there are millions of people exposed to any type of disease without the possibility of having basic care. If they do not have this, they only have to go to the emergency room of a hospital and that implies the possible collapse of the health system.

Protection goes through regularization

Despite the existence of an agreement such as the Declaration of Cartagena de Indias of 1984, which includes the protection of all persons “threatened by generalized violence, foreign aggression, internal conflicts and human rights violations”, has seen how in recent years several countries in the region have imposed restrictions on Venezuelan migrants.

Since 2019 there are 11 countries that require visas for entry. Among the most prominent are Peru, Ecuador, Chile or Guatemala. This process was something new in the region, since, until this crisis, Venezuelans could enter many of the neighboring states exclusively with their identity card.

A group of Venezuelan migrants walk south along the Pan-American highway after receiving their refugee permit at the Peruvian border post at the Binational Border Attention Center (CEBAF) in Tumbes on June 14, 2019. © CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP

Despite this, Sarrado highlights that “steps have been taken” for regularization in several of these countries, thanks to dialogue windows such as the Quito Process, where coordinated measures are studied at the regional level to tackle the Venezuelan migratory crisis.

In addition, it highlights that a decision such as that of Colombia with the Temporary Protection Statute is “historic” because “it will be able to help the Colombian State to assess the real needs of the population that truly lives in its territory.”

Colombia’s proclamation means regularizing more than 960,000 people over the next 10 years and guaranteeing the protection of more than 1.7 million Venezuelans who have had to flee their country. It is true that President Iván Duque’s announcement was surprising, because a few months ago he had some controversial statements in which he denied vaccinations to non-regularized migrants, but he makes a clear message: the Venezuelan crisis will not end in the short term and there is to act.

On the same day the plan was presented, Duque warned of the “great” effort that this entails for Colombia and that “it will be impossible without international aid.” And UNHCR agrees on this point.

Olga Sarrado assures that in order to provide an “effective” response, the other countries in the region “must commit to regularize in one way or another the Venezuelan migrants in their territory and allow them to integrate into the system and contribute to it to avoid situations current ”. Sarrado mentioned that it is also valid to grant these people refugee status, something that Brazil has already done.

In one way or another, it remains to be seen whether the rest of the countries in the region dare to take the step set by Colombia and the United States. Something that will most likely depend on the success of the recently signed Temporary Protection Statute and whether this instrument effectively helps these people to live better and help the growth of their host countries.