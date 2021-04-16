We used to hear the phrase “recognition is the master of evidence” a lot, especially in cinema and drama, but is this phrase legally accurate?

It must be made clear at the outset that “confession” as a means of proof in the criminal law has a history full of fluctuations through the ages, and perhaps in the not so distant past he was already the master of evidence, but the situation is different at the present time.

The past of “recognition” is burdened with libels in the period from the twelfth century AD, up to the middle of the eighteenth century, until the cultural revolution that took place in Europe constituted a decisive and pivotal turn in revealing the defects of relying on it only, in light of the arbitrariness in extracting the “recognition” by coercive means. This included human tragedies, until several countries were able, by virtue of civilizational and human development, to stop these harsh methods of obtaining “recognition”, and the judiciary began to adapt its judgments according to a fair modern perspective, and approved the rule that “the accused’s confession of the crime attributed to him is obligatory.” That it was issued by a free will, far from any material or moral pressure. ”

Legal systems kept pace with the development of civilizations, and there were many and varied methods of proof, and there was a breakthrough in the extraction of forensic evidence, forensic medicine, witnesses, experience and clues, reaching the means of modern technology. The others are presented, according to the principle of the freedom of the criminal judge to form his beliefs.

At this stage, “confession” is no longer the master of evidence. Rather, it becomes equal to other means of proof, and it is only the first evidence of proof if the conditions for its safety are fulfilled, which are its “issuance by a free and conscious will according to correct procedures, and that it is in conformity with the reality in the case.” This is an extreme angle. Importance, as there is no value for “confession” if it contradicts conclusive technical evidence, such as a forensic or forensic report.

Likewise, the confession that was paid in exchange for a financial remuneration to acquit the true offender, or the confession in retaliation and spite against others, or to harm them when the accused claims their incitement to him or their participation with him, or the confession by mistake, or the aim was to protect a person closely related to the accused, such as the confession of the mother With a crime to remove the accusation from her son, the “perpetrator of the crime.”

Just as confession is one of the reasons for punishment, but it may be one of the reasons for exemption from it in some crimes committed in the dark, to encourage the perpetrators to uncover them, and to guide the authorities to those involved in it, as is the case in the crime of bribery, according to Article 239 of the Federal Penal Code, Which states that “the briber or the mediator shall be exempted if he takes the initiative to inform the judicial or administrative authorities of the crime before its disclosure.” Ultimately, the validity and validity of the confession is closely related to ensuring access to justice by valid legal means and procedures, which is the goal of proof.





