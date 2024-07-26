Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Reloaded: Russian artillerymen load an Iskander carrier vehicle with ammunition. The missiles, with a range of up to 400 kilometers, can carry standard warheads as well as nuclear warheads or those with cluster munitions. © IMAGO/Vitaly Nevar

Russia continues to shoot at civilians – apparently without regard for casualties. Experts see this as the first signs of a tactical nuclear strike.

Kharkiv – “It is absolutely certain that cluster munitions were fired to hit the rescuers and the police officers who were there,” said Volodymyr Timoschko. According to him, it is a miracle that none of the rescuers were harmed, the police chief of the Kharkiv region told the Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilno.

Losses from Iksander weapons in the Ukraine war: Putin’s missiles strike at the Kharkiv front

Two Iskander missiles had apparently previously damaged the infrastructure in the small town of Barvinkove near Kharkiv in the north-east of the country, according to the news agency Reuters reported – with only a few minutes’ delay and rescue workers barely able to get to safety before the second impact; nevertheless, two people were killed and three others injured. Vladimir Putin is therefore continuing to rely on the globally banned type of ammunition in the Ukraine war – regardless of losses;

The Iskander missiles are the absolute terror of HIMARS. According to the magazine Forbes In March of this year, Russia scored the first hit against a HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) battery; previously, drones had apparently identified the carrier vehicle and its accompanying column and then destroyed them “next to a tree line in Nykanorivka” in eastern Ukraine, as Forbes writes. That was supposedly 40 kilometers behind the front line. In addition to standard projectiles, an Iskander missile can also carry a head with cluster munitions. “Each of these missiles fires 182,000 tungsten pellets – like giant shotgun cartridges,” writes Forbes-Author David Axe.

Cluster munitions as Iksander warheads: Eight times as many casualties as with standard explosive projectiles

The number and nature of these “bomblets” are, however, rather irrelevant, because they are similar in their effect, as Mark F. Cancian says: “An analysis of the use of cluster munitions during the Vietnam War found that they caused eight times as many casualties as conventional explosive shells. In tests against vehicles in peacetime, cluster munitions were 60 times more effective,” said the former artillery officer and now advisor to the think tank Center for Strategic & International Studies to the possible losses.

“If the US and its allies’ tolerance for losses of their own personnel and material is many times lower than that of Russia, then in the event of a direct confrontation Russia could have an incentive to inflict unacceptable losses on NATO forces with nuclear weapons and thus force them to surrender.”

According to him, uniform warheads are much more effective against point targets, such as buildings. The “rain of steel” unleashed by cluster munitions tends to have an effect over a large area – and does not distinguish between military and civilian targets. They tend to spread terror. According to Ukrainian sources, more than 50 residential buildings, administrative and commercial buildings were damaged by the latest attack in the Kharkiv region, as Reuters reported. Russia had fired a total of four Iskander missiles, but the Ukrainian Air Force said it had not been able to neutralize any of them.

However, Ukraine also uses cluster munitions; just one year after the war began in February 2022, both sides had accused each other of using these weapons, as Reuters reported and quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin, for example: “I would like to point out that there are sufficient stocks of cluster bombs of various types in the Russian Federation. We have not used them so far. But if they are used against us, we, of course, reserve the right to take appropriate countermeasures.”

Cluster munitions on the Ukraine front: Ukraine and Russia shoot at each other with the same weapons

At the beginning of July last year, Ukraine received cluster munitions from the USA for front-line use. According to President Volodymyr Selenskyj, his country wants to use this weapon “only for the ‘de-occupation’ of its territory and not in urban areas,” as Reuters reported. The cluster munitions were intended to prepare the Ukrainian counteroffensive; that is, to target targets such as infantry, artillery and convoys. Due to the large dispersion radius, Ukraine would otherwise have had to fire a significant number of standard rounds to achieve the same effect and expose its guns to enemy reconnaissance and possible counterfire for a longer period of time.

On July 16, 2023, Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to which he considers “the use of cluster bombs a crime.” Russia has not yet had to use them itself. On July 7, 2023, however, Jake Sullivan told the press that Russia had already used cluster munitions since the beginning of the war – with highly problematic consequences, as the National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden explained.

Cluster munitions: Russia’s unexploded ordnance rate poses a threat to the civilian population

“Russia has used cluster munitions with high dud or failure rates of 30 to 40 percent. Against this background, Ukraine has requested cluster munitions to defend its own sovereign territory. The cluster munitions we would supply have a dud rate far below the one supplied by Russia, no more than 2.5 percent,” he said during a White House press conference. The non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch had already accused both warring parties of possible war crimes last year.

“Cluster munitions are banned in principle in 123 countries that have signed or ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Ukraine and Russia have not joined the treaty. Regardless, the use of cluster munitions in areas with civilians constitutes an indiscriminate attack that violates international humanitarian law and may constitute a war crime,” the NGO writes. Reuters reports that the USA has also not initialled the ban on this type of ammunition.

Iskander missiles as part of the nuclear war strategy: a relapse into Cold War thinking

Last December, the Military Watch Magazine written, Russia’s dictator is now apparently relying more heavily on his Iskander-M ballistic missile in the Ukraine war in order to maximize the losses among the defenders. The use of the Iskander system in Ukraine actually means more or less a secondary theater of war for Russia. The majority of this system is directed against the current NATO partners and future allies. In 2013, the former German NATO general Egon Ramms had already Picture warned that Putin’s missile strategy represented a relapse into Cold War thinking and viewed it as a clear declaration of power against NATO.

Ramms: “NATO must acknowledge that Russia is pursuing an intensive power policy and is by no means an ally. Russia is not making any progress on the road to democracy. The missile strategy follows the old Soviet threat pattern.” The Iskander missile is actually part of the Russian deterrence strategy using tactical nuclear weapons – the weapon can be upgraded with a nuclear warhead.

Iskander: Putin poses a real threat to NATO with nuclear warheads

They are already stationed in the Kaliningrad region and in Belarus. “From here, in the event of a comprehensive escalation, they could theoretically cover large parts of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Sweden and Germany. A permanent stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would not significantly change the regional balance of power or the threat situation,” write András Rácz Christian Mölling for the think tank German Council on Foreign Relations.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Although the two scientists see the deployment as a cause for concern but not yet for panic, other voices take a more differentiated view: “While Russia is destroying the civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, it appears that Moscow is pursuing a strategy in which civilian casualties are a feature and not a consequence of its actions,” writes William Alberque. The former NATO Director for Strategy, Technology and Arms Control sees a decisive factor in the war in the respective tolerance of military and civilian casualties – and he believes this is far more pronounced on the Russian side than on the Western side.

“If the tolerance of the United States and its allies for losses of their own personnel and material is many times lower than that of Russia, then in the event of a direct confrontation Russia could have an incentive to inflict unacceptable losses on NATO forces with nuclear weapons and thus force them to surrender,” he currently writes for the Think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies writes. Russia’s tolerance of civilian casualties could ultimately lead it to launch a tactical nuclear strike more easily than previously thought, “possibly by targeting cities with nuclear weapons to quickly break the West’s will without escalating into a full-scale nuclear war with the United States.