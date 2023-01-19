Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Despite heavy losses, Russia is probably preparing the next offensive against Ukraine. Meanwhile, there is a debate about whether Putin is still alive. The news ticker.

Speech in Davos: Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk about Wladimir Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk about Wladimir Putin Attacks intensified: Moscow plans in Ukraine war new offensive despite high losses

Moscow plans in Ukraine war new offensive despite high losses Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information on the Ukraine war processed here comes partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 2.30 p.m.: After Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed doubts about Putin’s existence, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, declared that Putin “exists and will exist”. “It is clear that both Russia and Putin are a big problem for Ukraine and for Zelenskyy. And it is clear that, purely psychologically, Mr. Zelenskyy would prefer that neither Russia nor Putin exist.”

Peskov added that the sooner the authorities “understand that Russia and Putin exist and will exist” and that they “have to abandon everything anti-Russian,” the better off for Ukraine.

Russia suffers losses in the Ukraine war – Selenskyj doubts: “Is Putin still alive?”

First report, January 19: Kyiv – In a video speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj called for new aid for his country in the fight against Russia. Possible peace negotiations with Moscow Zelenskyj gave a refusal: “I don’t know exactly who to talk to and what about.”

In his speech in Davos, Zelenskyj also commented on his counterpart in Moscow, Vladimir Putin. “I’m not sure if the Russian president who sometimes appears in front of a green screen is actually the [richtige] is. I don’t quite understand if he’s alive, or if he’s making the decisions, or whoever else is making the decisions there,” Zelenskyy said. There are witnesses that he is alive. You can’t say that about Putin.

Russia intensifies attacks despite heavy casualties

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine despite heavy losses in its own ranks. Airstrikes by the Russian army were reported from many parts of the country. The fighter jets are said to have started primarily from military bases in Belarus. Russia is also moving parts of its heavy artillery closer to the border.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also reported the destruction of six Russian tanks in the past 24 hours. A combat helicopter is said to have been shot down. In addition, 760 Russian soldiers were killed.

Summary of Russia’s losses in the Ukraine War

Soldiers: 118,530 (+760)

118,530 (+760) Tank: 3136 (+6)

3136 (+6) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6235 (+10)

6235 (+10) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 4896 (+7)

4896 (+7) Artillery Systems: 2122 (+14)

2122 (+14) Multiple Missiles: 442 (+0)

442 (+0) Air defense systems: 220 (+0)

220 (+0) planes: 287 (+0)

287 (+0) Helicopter: 277 (+1)

277 (+1) drones: 1882 (+6)

1882 (+6) boats: 17 (+0)

17 (+0) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of January 18)

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, more than 475,000 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed. Around 1000 soldiers from Russia are said to be prisoners of war. The information provided by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense cannot be independently verified. (dil)