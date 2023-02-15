Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Internationally, a Russian nuclear strike is feared. The Norwegian secret service issued a warning. Experts classify the danger.

Update from Wednesday, February 15, 10:40 p.m.: According to current information, there is no evidence that Russia actually stores nuclear weapons on the said ships in the Baltic Sea. This is, among other things, from a report by the news portal political out. It is also “highly unlikely” that the Norwegian intelligence report could be interpreted in such a way that Russia used its nuclear ships, the senior researcher at the UN Institute for Disarmament Research, Pavel Podvig, said political quoted. The USA and other secret services also have no information about such activities.

Nuclear weapons expert Frank Sauer has a similar assessment of the situation. In the show ZDF today he said that Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons, including sea-based ones, are centralized. “If this fleet had actually been equipped with nuclear weapons, then Western secret services should actually have observed it,” says Sauer. According to the current state of knowledge, there are no nuclear warheads on ships in the Arctic Sea north of Norway.

Is Putin Sending Nuclear Ships To The Baltic Sea?

First report from Wednesday, February 15, 9:58 a.m.: Oslo/Moscow – Im Ukraine war threatens Russia for weeks with the next level of escalation: a renewed offensive in the Donbass. Western allies of Ukraine are supplying, among other things, tanks to prepare the troops for this. The Kremlin recently warned NATO of further “hostilities”. “She is trying her best to make her involvement in the conflict over Ukraine as clear as possible,” said President spokesman Dmitry Peskov Wladimir Putinaccording to the Reuters news agency.

If the conflict in Ukraine spreads to other areas, Norway could become Russia’s first target. At least that’s what the Norwegian secret service in Oslo assumes. A risk analysis states that Russia is “unpredictable”. It also refers to nuclear weapons. In view of the war in Ukraine, these have become enormously important for Putin, according to the intelligence service in Norway. For the Nato is that a “serious threat”.

Russia is upgrading its fleet: Norwegian secret service warns of nuclear weapons – “unpredictable”

According to the report, Russia is already upgrading the fleet in the Baltic Sea. Ships that were last used in the Cold War are said to have expired. According to the Norwegian secret service, these can harbor nuclear weapons. The news portal political also reports that there have been no records to date that Russia intends to use these ships: a novelty after around 30 years.

However, the Norwegian secret service classifies the situation: Moscow has been “deliberately” playing with the internationally widespread fear of a Russian nuclear weapons use for some time. It is completely unclear whether and when Putin will authorize this. In addition to Putin’s threats there are repeated calls for nuclear weapons in Russia. In Italy, these have already been recorded and warned against.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military apparently has a Russian nuclear weapons cache in its sights: There are said to be stocks on the Crimean Peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia.

Editor’s note Some of the information comes from warring factions Ukraine conflict. These are not directly verifiable in an independent manner.

(do with dpa/AFP)