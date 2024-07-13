Home page politics

Russia’s tank units are showing enormous wear and tear after more than two years of war in Ukraine. Now old T-62 tanks are supposed to compensate for Putin’s losses.

Moscow – After two years of the war in Ukraine, the first dents in Vladimir Putin’s tank supply are beginning to appear. Russia’s tank units, which before the war consisted mainly of modern vehicles such as the T-90 tank, are now barely recognizable. In order to keep the need for tanks for the front line constant at around 3,000, old T-62 tanks from the Soviet era are now also being used.

Due to severe wear and tear, Russia has had to replace many of its modern T-80 and T-90 tanks with the ancient T-62 tank from the 1960s, as Forbes reported. And in the future, the problem for the Russian army is expected to become even more intense.

A Russian T-62 tank with retrofitted reactive armor. © IMAGO/Pavel Lisitsyn

Putin’s tank depots are running out of steam: Old T-62 tanks to provide replacements in the Ukraine war

A X-User analyzed the Russian army’s current stock of tanks that could still be mobilized for the Ukraine war and came to the conclusion that Putin’s stock is slowly running low. The analyzed satellite images show that of the 112 T-90 tanks that the Russian military had at its disposal before the start of the war, none are left in stock. And the number of the next best tank type, the T-80has already shrunk to a quarter in inventory.

That is why more and more of the ancient T-62 tanks could be seen on the Ukrainian front in the future. “In my opinion, we will see more of the T-62 in the future and they will probably become one of the main tanks of the Russian army.” A devastating testimony to the Russian army, which once competed with the USA as a superpower.

In general, satellite images can only give an estimate of the actual numbers of the Russian army. It is unclear how many tanks are in covered warehouses. Nevertheless, the analysis shows that the tanks are being worn out enormously. And the warehouses are emptying. Similar findings were also confirmed by a Research the South German Newspaper At the beginning of July. Satellite images were also analyzed extensively. Overall, Russia is said to have lost more than 3,200 tanks in the Ukraine war. That is more than Putin had at the beginning of the Ukraine war.

Putin’s tank losses enormous: Drones make life difficult for vehicles in the Ukraine war

Loud Reuters However, the number of unreported cases will be even higher. In 2023 alone, the Russian military lost 1,120 tanks at the front. In terms of armor, the old T-62 vehicles are inferior to their more modern counterparts. The old vehicles are even more vulnerable to drone attacks, which are responsible for the high level of tank wear and tear in Russia.

More than two-thirds of Russian tanks are said to have been destroyed by Ukraine’s FPV drones, according to a NATO-Official Foreign Policy At the beginning of the invasion by the Russian aggressor, the drones were still a novelty, but now the small aircraft have become an indispensable weapon against the Russian vehicles. And compared to the US Predator drones, which are mainly used to combat terrorism in the Middle East, the FPV drones from Ukraine are dirt cheap.

Apparently Putin no longer has enough tanks left for military parades. At the parade on May 9, when Russia celebrates Victory Day against Nazi Germany, a single Soviet tank from the Second World War could be seen thundering through Moscow’s streets. Will tanks from the 1940s soon also be used in the Ukraine war? (sure)