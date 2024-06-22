Home page politics

From: Peter Sieben, Florian Pfitzner

Would a Russian attack on Germany really be conceivable – a military one, mind you? There is a clear opinion on this in security circles.

Berlin – The crux of security: there is never a guarantee. History, including recent history, teaches us this. A few years ago, hardly anyone would have expected Putin’s Russia to really invade Ukraine. The war has now been raging for two and a half years. From a German perspective, it is only a few hours’ flight away, but in the social and political perception it is sometimes far enough away. A war against Germany, a NATO country? Unimaginable!

There are different opinions in Bundeswehr circles. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin is not someone who will be put off by NATO status, say security experts. As soon as he sees a good opportunity, he will act – with the aim of establishing a kind of Soviet Union 2.0.

They see Putin as a concrete threat of war on NATO’s eastern flank

Russia is replenishing its war reserves faster than expected. Just a few days ago, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD): “We have to assume that Russia will be able to attack a NATO state in 2029.” In the Baltic states, some military officials are no longer talking about NATO’s eastern flank, but rather about a potential front. “You only see smoke, we already see fire,” they say symbolically in the direction of Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd from left) during a visit to the arms company Uralwagonsawod. © picture alliance/dpa/Zuma Press

The Nordic countries are also taking the threat very seriously. In Norway, a direct neighbor of Russia, a long-term plan for defense spending was recently approved that is considered historic. And the Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram made it clear in an interview with this editorial team: “Russia is the greatest threat to Norwegian and European security.” Putin is unpredictable.

Lindner recently passionately defended the federal government’s Ukraine policy

Russia’s will and capabilities cannot be influenced, but the opportunity can, according to sources close to the Bundeswehr. If it is not possible to prevent a war, Putin must be defeated by all means. “No country can do this alone, not even the USA,” said an insider. The German government must take the potential threat more seriously and prepare itself. This is also about deterrence: Putin knows exactly what Germany’s defense capabilities are.

In the so-called elephant round after the European elections, FDP leader Christian Lindner passionately defended the government’s Ukraine policy. Regarding the danger of a possible conflagration, he said: “I do not believe that Putin wants to attack Germany. I am convinced that he wants to European Union and he wants to split NATO.”

Putin has long been trying to intimidate Europe through hybrid warfare

In the face of the great wars in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown himself to be very conscious of history in the past, not least because of his own family background. He once published a deeply personal essay in which he recounted his parents’ horrific experiences in the Second World War. According to this story, Putin’s mother almost starved to death, but she still felt no hatred for the Germans.

Despite this influence, Vladimir Putin has been trying for years to intimidate the states of Europe through hybrid warfare. Germany is the target of Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns every day. But would a military strike also be conceivable?

Germany has a hub function within NATO

The President of the Federal Academy for Security Policy (BAKS), Major General Wolf-Jürgen Stahl, sees this as a real danger. “Due to its location in Europe, its transport routes and its bases, Germany is the central logistical hub for NATO in the context of alliance defense,” Stahl explained in an interview with this editorial team. “In the event of an attack on Poland or the Baltic states, Germany would not be a frontline state like in the Cold War. However, NATO troops and weapons systems would then land in German ports and airports, be relocated across Germany and would need to be supplied along the way.”

From the Major General’s point of view, this would have serious consequences for the Federal Republic. In order to make the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s logistical background work more difficult, “an opponent would target the necessary infrastructure and support services in Germany – through sabotage, attacks, cyber attacks and ultimately, if necessary, attacks with long-range weapons such as missiles,” says BAKS President Stahl. “The Federal Republic must position itself together with NATO against all of these threats in order to credibly fulfill its hub function.”