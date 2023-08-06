Home page politics

From: Maximilian Gang

After the coup in Niger, experts fear that the African country will turn to Russia. A billion-dollar project threatens to collapse.

Niamey – “The government you know no longer exists,” Niger National Guard officers announced on national television on the evening of July 26 RTN. President Mohamed Bazoum, who is considered pro-Western, has been deposed. General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the commander of the elite unit, proclaimed himself the new ruler.

The coup could have an impact on Europe, because: Niger plays a key role in an important project. And the BBC already reported a wave of Russia affinity in the African country.

Trans-Saharan Pipeline and Putin: what will happen to the major project after the coup in Niger?

In the future, the approximately 4,000-kilometer-long Trans-Saharan pipeline is actually supposed to transport gas from Nigeria through the Niger to North Africa, more precisely to Algeria. From there, the gas could continue to flow to Europe via the existing TransMed pipeline. Given the Ukraine War The proposed pipeline is an opportunity for African countries to supply gas to global markets, said Isaac Botti, a public finance analyst in the Nigerian capital Abuja Deutsche Welle.

Representatives from Nigeria, Niger and Algeria met more than a decade ago to plan the project. The project was then put on hold for years. But in July 2022, the topic gained momentum again: the three countries signed a declaration of intent, as reported by Algeria’s state news agency. According to the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohammed Arkab, the Trans-Saharan pipeline should be completed in a short time. He did not give an exact timetable.

Gas from Nigeria was supposed to flow to Europe through the Trans-Saharan Pipeline

Around 13 billion US dollars (12.8 billion euros) are to be invested in the project of the pipeline through the Sahara. Algeria and Nigeria are expected to bear most of the costs. According to information from Algeria, the world’s tenth largest natural gas producer, 30 billion cubic meters of gas could flow through the transport pipe to North Africa and on to Europe every year. Nigeria has “one of the largest gas reserves in the world,” said financial expert Botti der Deutsche Welle. According to him, more than 800 billion euros could be earned with the Trans-Saharan pipeline.

The federal states therefore regard the mammoth project as a worthwhile investment project. Then Europe is looking for other suppliers after the Russian invasion of Ukraine around. Mineral oil companies such as Total or Shell have already expressed interest in the pipeline in the past. The Russian state-owned company Gazprom also signed a cooperation agreement with Nigeria years ago.

Putin propaganda in Africa: Russia as a helper, freeing states from colonial rule

So what happens to the project should – as feared by experts – Russia gain influence after the coup in Niger? Not clear. It’s clear: Wladimir Putin insists that Influence of Russia in Africa to enlarge. Like Ulf Laessing from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation t-online said, pro-Russian influencers in African countries are deliberately creating a mood for Moscow and against the former western – mostly French – colonizers.

Russia is being touted as a reliable partner in helping Africans break free from the “shackles of colonial rule.” Appropriately, the head of the notorious Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, described the putsch in Niger on Telegram as a “struggle of the people against the colonizers”. According to a report, Russian propaganda videos contain the Deutsche Welle Russian troops have been seen in Mali fighting French soldiers – portrayed as zombies – to “take back Africa”.

Also on that At the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg at the end of July, Putin portrayed himself as Africa’s helper. Moscow will deliver 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain free of charge to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic in the next three to four months, the Kremlin chief promised the diplomats present. Earlier, the Russian President phased out the deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, causing turmoil in the global food market.

Coup in Niger: Ukraine accuses Russia of staging – Mali and Burkina Faso warn against intervention

According to the news channel Al Jazeera The Kremlin declared that the situation in Niger after the coup against Bazoum gave “reason for serious concern”. Russia is calling on all sides to exercise restraint and return to the rule of law as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a phone call to reporters. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused the Kremlin of staging the coup in Niger. Russia wants to “provoke instability and undermine the global security order”.

Meanwhile, the West African Confederation of States Ecowas in a special session called on Tchiani and his junta to carry out the coup to revise within a week. Otherwise, one must reckon with an invasion of Ecowas troops. The Ecowas members Burkina Faso and Mali, who were already suspended after earlier military coups, have sided with the putschists in Niger: everyone military intervention against Niger comes after a declaration of war also against their countries alike. (mg, with dpa)