Slip and fall accidents are personal injury accidents that result from property owners’ negligence, exposing employees and visitors to danger while on their premises. Some common hazards that can cause slip-and-fall accidents include wet floors, uneven floors, loose tiling, exposed wiring, missing steps, etc. If a property owner negligently allows these hazards to prevail and cause a slip-and-fall accident, you might wonder whether it’s worth suing.

Under the Official Code of Georgia Annotated (OCGA) §51-3-1, you must first demonstrate negligence on the property owner’s part to prove liability and claim damages for a slip and fall accident. Remember that every slip and fall accident is different and is contingent on local regulations. If the incident happened in Atlanta, then county regulations would be applicable. Due to the complexity of local and state laws, you must contact experienced Atlanta injury lawyers to evaluate your case and file for restitution.

Are Slip and Fall Accidents Worth Suing Over?

Many types of injuries can result from a slip-and-fall accident. It may not be worth filing a lawsuit if it’s a slightly sprained ankle or a bruised knee. But suppose you suffered something more significant, like a debilitating back injury or broken arm, resulting in substantial medical bills or even missed time at work. In that case, it may be worth taking your case to court.

A slip and fall accident may also call for extensive future medical treatments and even cause you to lose your ability to work and earn income. Obtaining monetary compensation to care for those needs is of obvious value. The court may also award you a certain amount to compensate for your “pain and suffering” and the more easily-defined monetary losses.

Another less obvious benefit of suing someone for a slip and fall injury is the opportunity to help prevent other people from experiencing a similar injury. No property owner wants to be sued repeatedly for the same negligent and hazardous property condition. If you file a lawsuit following a slip and fall injury, the building owner will almost certainly correct the situation, significantly reducing the risks of others enduring the same kind of personal injury you suffered.

What’s a Slip and Fall Lawsuit Worth?

If you or a loved one suffered severe injuries due to someone else’s negligence, a skilled personal injury lawyer can help you bring them to justice. A slip and fall settlement amount you can receive from the lawsuit can vary widely depending on the severity and extent of the injury, the negligence of the party at fault, and the impact of the injuries on your life. It also depends on how much it costs to treat the injuries, how much continuous treatment will likely cost, and other economic damage the victim suffers.

The Type of Injury Impacts the Value of Your Claim

Some factors that significantly impact the value of your claim include the extent of your injuries, the cost of medical treatment, and physical, financial, and emotional damages. If your injuries are severe and their effects will have long-term or permanent impacts, your claim will be worth more than cases of minor injuries with quick recovery. Personal injury attorneys often categorize these injuries into two groups:

Hard Injuries

Complex injuries are often plainly visible or appear on CT scans or X-ray examinations. They include cuts or bruises, broken bones, or torn ligaments. These injuries can be painful and disabling and may need extensive medical care and prolonged healing time. Common examples of hard injuries include:

Head injuries

Broken bones

Dislocations

Open wounds

Ligament or cartilage tears

Spinal disc or vertebrae injuries.

Soft Tissue Injuries

Soft tissue injuries usually can’t be seen and are harder to understand. This makes it more difficult to convince the insurance company whether or not they’re real. They include things like tendon strains and muscle sprains. But like hard injuries, soft tissue injuries may also be painful and disabling. Only an experienced personal injury attorney can work with healthcare specialists to prove to the court that the soft tissue injuries you suffered require medical care and may take time to heal.