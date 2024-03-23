Home page politics

Eleven suspects were arrested after the attack on a concert hall in Moscow. IS claims responsibility for the attack. © Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency/AP/dpa

The Islamic State claims responsibility for the attack in Moscow. Pictures are supposed to show the alleged assassins. But why did they attack in the first place?

Moscow – The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) published pixelated photos of the alleged attackers after the attack near Moscow that killed more than 100 people. The IS propaganda channel Amak published a picture of four people whose faces had been made unrecognizable.

The fighters, armed with assault rifles, pistols and bombs, dealt a “severe blow” to Russia, the statement said. The attack targeted “thousands of Christians in a music hall.” ISIS fights followers of Christianity and views them as infidels.

In an event center on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday, perpetrators apparently shot at visitors indiscriminately. Authorities have arrested eleven suspects, at least four of whom are said to have been directly involved in the attack on the event center. IS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nevertheless, many questions remain unanswered. Russian propagandists quickly claimed that Ukraine was behind the attack. They did not provide any evidence of this. Ukraine, against which Russia has been waging a brutal war of aggression for more than two years, clearly rejected rumors of involvement. dpa