At this moment it is not possible to say with certainty whether PSVR 2 It will be a flop or less. Journalistic reports from reliable sources speak of production cuts due to scarce bookings, Sony has clearly denied on its own, also because in the process of launch of the product certainly cannot begin to draw conclusions, especially if they are negative. The question is certainly open and the real numbers will speak in due time, as always in the market. That’s not the point, and we don’t even care that much right now.

The question we want to raise is different, in a way simpler: we are not overdoing the i prices? PlayStation VR 2 simply seems to us to be yet another product launched in recent years with an off-market price due to the ambitions it should have, namely those of mass diffusion (at least an interesting diffusion to create its own niche). We understand wanting to offer the best possible technologies and certainly not being able to give them away, but what is the point of planning products for a consumer who simply may not exist, given the global economic situation and the general perception of the value of gaming hardware?

In this sense, PSVR 2 seems to follow the wicked choices that many hardware manufacturers are making in the PC field: desktop and laptop sales have collapsed in the last year, yet entire series of video cards come out without entry level products and those who assemble PCs continue to launch products tagged “gaming” ranging from €2,000 and up. Maybe we should go back to thinking about prices and create products that maybe don’t push Fortnite to 3000fps but are affordable for more than a small circle of wealthy people. Just as you could launch a viewer for a console that maybe doesn’t cost more than itself, making it difficult for users to pay attention to it.

Also because without mass diffusion some of these products become really difficult to support on the software front. Think of a software house that has to decide today whether to launch a game for PSVR 2. Given the current development cycles, it would mean planning its release in at least 3-4 years, unless it is a triple A (and then it would go even further ). In fact, it’s like jumping into the void if you don’t have faith that the hardware can spread, creating the market you need to justify the operation. Let’s hope that we return to more normal levels, as Franco Battiato sang.