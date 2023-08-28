We can see that Project Mugen characters are able to launch themselves into the air, project themselves in various directions and run up walls: some fans have gone so far as to claim that Netease’s game is a “Spider-Man mod”. The animations are very similar indeed, but we advise not to jump to the conclusion that this is a “steal” or a complete copy.

IGN USA has shared a YouTube Shorts in which it collects some game scenes of the new Project Mugen by Netease and compares it to Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games . This is not a completely random comparison, but it is justified by what many users noticed during the presentation of the free to play game: Project Mugen uses movement animations that are very similar to those of the PlayStation Spider-Man.

Project Mugen takes its inspiration from many games

Project Mugen’s style is far from Insomniac’s Spider-Man, that’s for sure

It should also be emphasized that Project Mugen is not a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man. The game draws inspiration from multiple sources: in fact, we are talking about driving phases with vehicles that remember GTAfights with distant influences from Devil May Cry and, once again, Spider-Man and a structure that will command the attention of fans of Genshin Impactwithout forgetting a more generic third-person shooter system with an over the shoulder camera typical of many games in the genre.

Presented this way Project Mugen looks more like a set of sources of inspiration that an original game, but the same can be said of many games that have since been successful. We will have to see at the end of the development if the mix of all the elements will be interesting and fun.

Finally, here is the first official trailer and images of the open world RPG for PS5, PS4, PC and mobile.