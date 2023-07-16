Home page politics

Banning the Wagner group to Belarus could give Russia the opportunity to wage a proxy war against Poland.

Minsk/Warsaw – After failed putsch by the Wagner mercenary group had remained unclear for a long time where the scorned fighters were now stuck. They were supposed to go to Belarus and that’s what happened: The Belarusian Ministry of Defense confirmed their arrival. Wagner is now training Belarusian troops, it said.

Polish authorities also reported the arrival of numerous Wagner mercenaries in Belarus. “Wagner is in Belarus,” said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian border authorities in the short message service Telegram. The mercenaries reportedly arrived in large numbers on Saturday (July 15): “There could be several hundred of them at the moment,” said Deputy Coordinator of Polish Special Services Stanislaw Zaryn. on twitter.

Wagner convoy arrived in Belarus: Expert warns of “terrorist acts”

A previously unconfirmed report by observer group Belaruski Hajun speaks of a column of at least 60 vehicles from the Wagner group. The convoy is to Russia from to the Belarusian Tsel. There is talk of trucks, vans, delivery vans and buses with number plates from the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. Loud Belaruski Hajun the motorcade was escorted by the Belarusian traffic safety police.

Jaeck Raubo, a leading expert on defense and security policy in Poland, warned the British news portal Express against a destabilization of the NATO alliance by the new fighters in Belarus. Despite their failed coup, it must still be assumed that there will be “acts of violence and acts of terrorism” in which the Wagner group will be involved. According to Raubo, the recent NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius could have been a tempting target for the mercenary force.

Poland fears border security: does Wagner smuggle his soldiers into Poland?

With the arrival of the Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, Poland fears for its safety. Fears are growing in Warsaw that the arrival of the Wagner troops will harm the Belarusian head of state Alexander Lukashenko could encourage provocations on the common border of the two countries.

The border is now endangered by potential attacks by the Wagner group: “For example, Polish border guards, soldiers or police officers could be shot at,” said Raubo. According to the security expert, the Russian newcomers would not shy away from using mine traps and explosive devices. It is worrying that future attacks against the Polish border could take place under Belarusian cover. In the event of an attack, the Russian and Belarusian authorities would distance themselves from the attacks and claim that members of the Wagner group had mutinied “once again,” the security expert said.

Polish defense experts also fear that Belarusian authorities could smuggle Wagner convicts across the border to commit “serious crimes” on Polish soil. Raubo explained across from Express: “At this point it must also be pointed out that if, in addition to experienced mercenaries, convicted persons also appear in Belarus, attempts can be made to smuggle them across the border in order to commit serious crimes.” The Polish Ministry of Defense has already announced that to further strengthen its border with Belarus.

Prigozchin’s Wagner group is represented not only in Europe but also in Africa

According to the Polish security expert, members are well trained in training inexperienced soldiers with “rapid combat training.” This is also why the soldiers are from the oligarch’s private army Yevgeny Prigozhin currently so in demand internationally. After President Wladimir Putin his apparently already found a replacement for his former ally has, Prigozhin stays in remains a key figure in many African countries.

His empire stretches particularly far there: Libya, Mali, the Central African Republic, Mozambique, Madagascar and Sudan are among the countries that Wagner supplied with mercenaries or disinformation experts, for example. In return, there are commodities – including gold and diamonds. Expert circles are certain: the Wagner brand he founded will live on for the time being. (aa / dpa / AFP)