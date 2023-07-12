Home page politics

Wagner boss Prigoshin and his mercenaries are not supposed to be in Belarus at all – rather there are supposed to be negotiations with Kremlin boss Putin.

Minsk – where is Wladimir Putins “traitor” Yevgeny Prigozhin, whom the Kremlin chief met in person shortly after his mutiny? There has even been speculation about a return of the Wagner mercenaries to the Ukraine. In Belarus, Yevgeny, Boss is the Wagner group, not anyway. That would have broken his deal with Putin.

That reports now Newsweek and refers to statements made by Belarus’ ruler Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday (July 11). Lukashenko said to media workers that everything in Belarus was prepared for the Wagner mercenaries. But so far neither Prigozhin nor his fighters have settled in his country.

This triggered speculation that talks between the power apparatus in Moscow and the Wagner army could be going on in the background, it was said. According to observers, Putin could not have any interest in making his former confidante Prigozhin, who knows a lot about him, his opponent in the long term – especially not given the current situation on the military front in the Ukraine war.

Prigozhin’s uprising ended on June 24, mediated by Putin’s ally Lukashenko: Putin had promised Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries impunity. The Kremlin boss offered the mercenaries to sign a contract with the defense ministry and go home – or to retreat to neighboring Belarus.

Wagner army according to “potential danger” for Putin in the Ukraine war

At the weekend, experts from the US Institute for War Studies ISW pointed out that the Wagner army posed a “potential threat” to “Putin’s regime”. According to the military experts, Putin either has remarkable confidence in Prigozhin’s pledged loyalty or is unable to take action against the Wagner troops. They also assume that the future of the mercenary army is being negotiated behind the scenes.

For the Kremlin, the Wagner mercenaries operating in Africa and the Middle East, for example, are an important factor influencing international conflicts. Above all, however, the Wagner army was Russia’s most effective combat unit for a long time in the Ukraine war. Given the ongoing Counteroffensive of Ukraine and Kiev’s initial successes, Putin is likely to be more dependent than ever on Prigozhin’s services.

Prigozhin target Gerasimov on TV for the first time since the Wagner uprising

Meanwhile, the Russian chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, has appeared in public for the first time since the Wagner uprising, which was also directed against him. He can be seen in a meeting in a video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday (July 10).

Gerasimov was one of Prigozhin’s great targets. The mercenary boss Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had repeatedly sharply criticized. (frs with dpa)