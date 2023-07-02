Home page politics

If the Wagner Group gains more independence from Moscow and continues to antagonize President Putin, it could put pressure on African states to take a clearer stance.

Just a few weeks ago, Mali’s military president Assimi Goita called Russia’s president Vladimir Putin again and tweeted about the good exchange. Each shipment of military hardware is celebrated with pomp in Bamako. Mali speaks of Russian trainers in the country, while Western governments openly speak of the presence of Wagner mercenaries. In the UN Security Council in mid-June, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop called for the withdrawal of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (Minusma). On Thursday, the UN Security Council will vote on extending the mandate, which expires on Friday. The vote is now under different auspices. Germany wants to withdraw its troops by the end of May 2024.

The Wagner group is active in Mali with several hundred soldiers. In addition, in the Central African Republic with an estimated 1800 soldiers and in Libya allegedly with up to 1200 fighters. The troops are apparently also present in Sudan. In addition, Wagner is said to be active in property and personal security in Africa. The Russian government has never officially confirmed Wagner’s activities in Africa.

“Wagner’s presence in Mali is sponsored by the Kremlin and if Wagner is at odds with the Kremlin… then logically Mali will feel consequences for its security,” Malian political scientist Bassirou Doumbia told Reuters on Saturday.

Wagner could dictate his own terms

If the Wagner Group gains strength, it could exacerbate the security situation in Mali and make the state more dependent. “All countries that work with Wagner first had to deal with the Russian state. If Russia is now missing as a mediator, then the African countries will have to speak directly to Wagner. So far, Wagner has had to submit to the bilateral agreements,” says Malian political scientist Mady Camara in an interview with Table.Media.

In the future, the Wagner Group could impose itself and impose its own conditions in African countries, where the security situation is already precarious: “Either you agree and we stay or you don’t agree and we release the terrain and then we will taken by rebels or terrorists. So I think the countries will then have no choice and will accept everything that Wagner tells them to do,” said Camara.

Wagner: Gold and diamonds for military support

While Wagner’s presence in Mali has so far been relatively covert, things are different in the Central African Republic. A study by the NGO “Global Initiative” describes the Wagner model there as a “state takeover”. In exchange for mineral resources – especially gold and diamonds – Wagner provided political and military support to the regime of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

The political scientist Camara from Bamako sees a second risk if the Wagner group should gain autonomy. “When they are no longer under the control of the Russian government, what they do is their business. Their actions could then be far from what is called respect for human rights,” Camara said.

Russia’s access to mineral resources in Africa is via Wagner

Wagner groups are already suspected of having been involved in human rights violations, such as a May UN report on the Moura massacre (March 2022) suggests. Prigozhin himself, on the other hand, emphasizes his own role for African partners, and at the weekend he ranted against the Russian government: the Russian army had abandoned Africa and enriched itself with the money earmarked for African countries.

“Prigozhin carries out Russia’s Africa activities under Putin’s command. It’s about the ‘New Scramble’ for raw materials and rare earths in Africa, in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and energy transition – and Russia is in pole position thanks to Wagner,” analyst Velina Tchakarova wrote on Twitter. And further: “If Prigozhin survives this turbulence, it will be mainly because he is important to Russia’s growing interests in Africa.”