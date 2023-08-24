Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in Russia. There are nine other names on the passenger list.

Moscow – Yevgeny Prigozhin is apparently dead. This is suggested by a passenger list that, according to consistent media reports, can be attributed to a plane crash in Russia on Wednesday evening (August 23). Ten bodies were found, according to the state news agency interfax recovered from the scene of the accident, near Kushenkino, a small village north-west of the Russian capital Moscow.

According to the authorities, ten people were killed in the plane crash in Russia. As can be seen on the passenger list, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is one of them. The photo shows police officers at the scene of the accident. © Mikhail Tsaryuk / Imago Images

According to a publication by the Russian aviation authority “Rozawiazija”, the name Utkin is next to the name Prigozhin. This was also reported by the state news agency mug. Accordingly, two leading members of the Wagner mercenary group died: Prigozhin confessed to founding the group in 2014 during the Ukraine war. Dmitri Utkin was considered the first commander of the mercenaries and Prigozhin’s accomplice.

Plane crash in Russia: Prigozhin is on the passenger list

In addition to Prigozhin and Utkin, the list also includes the name Chekalov: another Wagner member who is said to be among the victims of the plane crash in Russia. According to media reports, Chekalov was responsible for the security service of the Wagner Group.

The passenger list of the plane crash in a compact overview:

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Dmitry Utkin

Valery Chekalov

Aleksandr Totmin

Yevgeny Makaryan

Sergei Propustin

Alexey Levshin

Rustam Karimov

Kristina Raspopva

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymneko, also published the passenger list of the Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft on X (formerly Twitter). He also commented on the plane crash by saying that the Kremlin apparently has video recordings that are supposed to show Prigozhin boarding the plane. So far, however, there is no evidence of this. Gerashchenko referred to reports in the Russian media.

The message of Prigozhin’s death was also confirmed on the “Grey Zone” telegram channel, which is said to be close to the Wagner group. Among other things, it said: “Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia.” The channel has not yet provided any evidence of this. (do)