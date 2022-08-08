“Prey”, the latest film in the “Predator” franchise, had a successful premiere in the Star Plus catalogue. The critics had it backed with praise and its performance on the streaming platform has been a more than positive reflection that could even lead to more sequels.

Under the direction of Dan Trachtenberg, the story introduced us to Naru, a young warrior from the Comanche Nation, as the first protagonist of the main saga. She faced the space hunter 300 and proved her worth as an equal among the men of her tribe. The result was soon branded as feminist propaganda by several fans.

The heated debate on social media

From the beginning, we see how the protagonist refuses to be a collector like the rest of the women. She wants to be a hunter and earn everyone’s respect, so defeating the Predator becomes her ultimate challenge. With this said, we can affirm that the plot revolves around female empowerment in this context of survival

Unlike other films of this type that failed, “Prey” manages to create a character with whom we can sympathize and whose reaffirmation as an equal is reflected in his actions. Like the Predator, she does not distinguish between genders but rather a person’s ability to achieve her goals.