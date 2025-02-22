The meat, whether pork or cow, is one of thes more consumed foods worldwide. His great protein contribution make it Perfect to include in the weekly menu And add that tasty, satiating and versatile touch. It is a product that can generally eat any type of person, regardless of the diet you intend to follow, either to lose weight or gain muscle.

Now, when choosing Which of the two is healthiernutritionists say that some important differences must be highlighted. Several nutrition specialists from the United States such as Patricia Bannan or Elisabetta Politi They point out the importance of knowing the properties and benefits of these products before opting for one of them.

On the one hand, Pork is an excellent source of proteinvitamin B12 and iron, elements that the body is able to absorb very well. In the case of B12, it provides beneficial properties for nerve and blood cells and is a fundamental part of a healthy metabolism. Iron produces red blood cells in charge of transport oxygen through the body.

Types of meat | Istock

Within the types of pork, Lomo is recommendedsince it is considered one of the healthiest cuts. In addition, you must choose those meats with lower amount of fatslike the sirloin. The lean is usually more fatty, but consuming it on certain occasions is not harmful.

For its part, beef, it is also a great source of protein, vitamins and minerals, but The amount of iron it brings is much greater compared to that of the pig. This red meat contains more saturated fats and it is advisable to choose lean cuts. In addition, experts recommend accompanying it with foods that provide vitamin C, which It helps absorb iron.

Now, Both are healthy meat depending on the type of cut you choose and the amount you ingest per day. It is advisable to make moderate consumption, not abuse them and control the food with which you accompany them. If you are a person who does a lot of exercise or physical activity, you must ingest more cow meat, while if you are looking for it is lose weight with a satiating product And delicious, you have to opt for pork.