The newspaper The century published a description of the results of the October 29 election, which raises interesting issues about how politics works today. Let’s take two examples:

1) The Department of Tolima: Former congresswoman Adriana Magali Matiz won with the endorsement of the Conservative Party and the co-endorsement of Centro Democrático, Cambio Radical, ASI, ADA and Colombia Renaciente.

2) Department of Bolívar: Former congressman Yamil Arana Padaui won with the endorsement of the Conservative Party and co-endorsement of the Liberal Party, Independent Social Alliance, Cambio Radical, La U, Centro Democrático, Fuerza de la Paz and Colombia Renaciente.

The list of governors and mayors who won in the regional elections by almost all parties have the same characteristics. The system of endorsements and co-avals for candidates now seems like a stock market. Before what could be called “the political takeover bid” (Public Offering of Shares), that is, on election day, the parties jointly bet on one person. Similar to share buyers, but in the field of political competition.

Taking the simile further, candidates issue “political actions” to preferential buyers, which parties “buy.” Could parties buy shares of two different candidates? That would go against common sense; However, politics is not necessarily the realm of common sense. After the takeover bid (election day), more shares can be sold to the losing parties, if they want to be part of the ruling coalition.

The public, in its own way, acquires with its vote a “share” of the candidate, with the hope that it will bear fruit in a better life for them in the four years that the government lasts. Those who chose the winner feel involved in a good performance, or disappointed if he turns out to be a disaster, corrupt, or simply inept (or all of the above).

Is it a bad system, compared to one of pure, single-party support for a single candidate? It doesn’t seem bad per se, since 1) realistically, today the support of a single party would not be enough to win, given the fragmentation of the political system; and 2) once in government, the winner will need a large coalition of parties to govern. Therefore, it is good that this coalition has been formed previously, to choose the candidate.

The criticism may be that political ideology does not matter and mere cold convenience prevails, derived from calculations of power, turning the political system simply into a transactional system of political micro-enterprises, which participate in elections and then take over the budget and contracts of Public Works.

Additionally, it can be criticized that what is negotiated are not only the “political actions”, which represent support for a candidate and a program, but the very values ​​of a political vision, ethics and democracy. That, of course, is very pernicious, and you cannot say that it does not happen. It doesn’t always happen, but with sufficient and unfortunate frequency.

This criticism, however, would also apply to the one-party endorsement system. The solution must be an effective fight against corruption, and not necessarily prohibit the system of multi-party guarantees and co-signatures.

Furthermore, it could be argued (which must be demonstrated through serious research) that, in general, parties with some political similarity come together to support a candidate. Of course, in some cases there are liberals and conservatives who support candidates, something that would have been unthinkable 50 years ago.

Here’s something good. Politics in the Colombian regions is becoming more of a practical issue than a religious one, as was the case 60 years ago, whereby those of one party could begin to kill those of the other.

However, in relation to co-endorsements, a certain degree of ideological affinity is advisable. You could say that far-left or far-right candidates tend to have coalitions of like-minded parties. That was the case of the Historical Pact in the 2022 presidential elections, when Colombia Humana joined forces with the Communist Party, Comunes, Patriotic Union, Fuerza Ciudadana, Polo Democrático, among others.

However, nowadays the borders between parties are porous and blurred, and enemies unite in certain regions, which is also good. That system could be interpreted as a way to reduce political risk. When these political decisions are aggregated across the entire country, a more stable political system is obtained. Less prone to drastic changes of course and extreme ideologies, since you have to negotiate with many people when you govern.

It is true that the logic of regional elections does not carry over to national ones, but the microphysics of power, to use an expression popularized by the French philosopher Michel Foucault, matters in all types of elections.

Colombian politics is functioning similarly to a stock market and, like it or not, that is crucial for institutional stability, the prevalence and survival of individual political actors, and for the design of campaigns.

