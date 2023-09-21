Home page politics

Statements by Poland’s Prime Minister Morawiecki are interpreted differently – because they harbor the potential for conflict.

Warsaw – What did Poland’s head of government mean by that? In the conflict about that Polish import ban on Ukrainian grain Mateusz Morawiecki caused speculation. When asked whether Poland would, despite the grain dispute Ukraine will continue to support him, he replied: “We are no longer supplying military equipment to Ukraine, but are equipping ourselves with the most modern weapons.”

The interview was broadcast on Wednesday evening (September 20th). Polsat News guided. Morawiecki continued that Poland has enormously expanded its orders for military equipment. “If you don’t want to defend yourself, you have to have something to defend yourself with – we adhere to this rule.”

The Polish army should quickly become one of the strongest land armies in Europe, said the Polish Prime Minister.

The dispute over grain is coming to a head – the background Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has blocked the classic export route for Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. The EU imposed trade restrictions on Ukraine for overland transport in order to protect farmers in transit countries – including Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania. Grain from Ukraine was allowed to be transported through the countries, but not sold there. On September 15, the EU Commission declared the end of the trade restrictions. However, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia immediately announced that they would not comply. Poland also threatened to impose import restrictions on other products.

A context question? Poland’s government on arms deliveries to Ukraine

While his first statement on armaments appeared to be clearly formulated, the context suggested that Morawiecki probably did not mean a complete stop to arms deliveries to Kiev. Rather, he seemed to be aiming for Poland to arm its own army at the same time.

Several Polish news portals, including the state news agency PAP, however, interpreted Morawiecki’s statement to mean that Poland would stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. A request from the news agency dpa The Polish government initially left no response for clarification.

Poland promises to continue to be a hub for military aid to Ukraine

At another point in the interview, Morawiecki emphasized that the government in Warsaw would in no way endanger Ukraine’s security. “Our hub in Rzeszow will continue to play the same role as before and in the future in agreement with the Americans and NATO,” he assured. A large part of Western military aid for Ukraine in its defense against the aggressor Russia goes through the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland.

The EU– and NATO-Country Poland is not only one of the main political and military supporters of Ukraine. It has since the beginning of Ukraine wars also welcomed a large number of war refugees from neighboring countries. (AFP/dpa/frs)