Some time ago, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, had anticipated that the PlayStation teams are working on more than 25 PlayStation exclusives. Hulst also stated that these titles would be different and would touch a range of genres.

Now, the insider Tidux through Twitter he posted an interesting tweet as it would describe a game currently being developed by PlayStation Studios. “An exclusive open world stealth action game is in development at PlayStation Studios. Think of a mix where Metal Gear Solid V meets Splinter Cell, where you can take on the mission however you want.”

In addition to this tweet, the insider also claims to know more about this game but does not want to spoil the announcement. Of course, there hasn’t been any announcement from PlayStation yet, so we can treat this tweet as a mere rumor.

As I don? T want to ruin the reveal I can? T share more details. Yet. – Tidux (@Tidux) January 2, 2022

So we just have to wait for official news from reliable sources.