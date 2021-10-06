The video game industry is one of the most profitable in the world and year after year it manages to exceed its profits. In fact, the mobile market is the one that has grown the most in recent years, especially in devices Manzana.

According to The Wall Street Journal, in 2019, Manzana had higher profits than PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Activision together.

As reported, in 2019 Manzana Registration $ 15.9 billion through your app store. Of that amount, 69% is related to the video game industry, a gain higher than what its competition had together in the same period.

If this figure is correct, the mobile device market has managed to outperform the console market by more than $ 2 billion.

Is Apple really responsible for the growth of the video game industry?

According to Tim sweeney, leader of Epic games, the contribution you have made Manzana it must be qualified. In his own words: ‘Apple did not build the video game industry. They created a collection pass for developer work and called it innovation ‘.

He continues tweets below with his response: ‘People only go there to get apps and games. Apple doesn’t make video games. They are only an intermediary and prevent other stores from competing. ‘

In subsequent tweets, Tim sweeney not only delves into the differences between tabletop consoles and Manzana, but highlights the reasons for this gain: ‘The key difference is that Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and Activision make video games. Playing games is difficult, risky, and requires investment. It is much more profitable to just put a toll booth in front of other people’s creative work. That’s the ‘Apple innovation’.

