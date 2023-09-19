a question :

A query came from a reader, in which he said:

Disagreements arose between me and my wife, because of her frequent going out with her friends, and leaving the children with the servants for a long time, and when I told her family, she was lying to me, so I photographed her in a public place, in a café, and sent the pictures to her older brother, to prove the truth of my words, but I was surprised that she opened A report against me for defamation.

Is my photography considered an invasion of her privacy and is punishable by law?

the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

This question of yours is very important because the subject of photography has raised many problems, and there are opinions on this matter. What is important is that you photograph your wife in a public place where there is nothing in it, if you do not send these pictures to anyone else, because photography in itself is not legally sinful, but the problem is always in the case of sending These pictures are for others, but as long as you sent these pictures to her brother only and for the purpose of repairing her and preventing her from repeatedly going out and leaving the children to the servants at home, this is evidence that there was no intention of defamation, and in this case you will be acquitted. However, if sending the pictures to anyone is for the purpose of defamation, then the matter becomes difficult.

