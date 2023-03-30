This Wednesday, March 29, a new attack was presented in the northeast of Colombia. The attack, in which nine people lost their lives, was attributed to the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), with which the government is conducting peace negotiations. Since he took office, President Gustavo Petro has opted to dismantle the armed groups that operate in the country, but his plans have had several setbacks. We analyze what consequences it could have for the implementation of “total peace”.

Around 3:00 in the morning of this March 29 (local time), a platoon of the Colombian Army was ambushed by an ELN guerrilla group with explosives and shots while they slept in the Catatumbo region, one of the most violent areas of Colombia.

The survivors of the attack, affected by the shrapnel from the explosives, were taken to a hospital in Cúcuta, the capital of the department of Norte de Santander and a border crossing with Venezuela.

The news was confirmed and repudiated by President Gustavo Petro, who assured that he called a consultation with the delegation of his Governmentwhich has been holding a peace dialogue table with the ELN since November of last year.

Total repudiation of the attack on the Army squad in Catatumbo, 7 soldiers who were doing their military service and 2 non-commissioned officers, soldiers of the Nation and the government of change, assassinated by those who today are absolutely far from peace and the people. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 29, 2023



Helder Giraldo, General Commander of the Military Forces, attributed the act to the front Camilo Torres, of the ELN, which operates at the scene of the attack. According to a statement, the point is not classified as a “red zone”—as the parts of Colombian territory where the conduct of hostilities by the armed actors takes place—which explains the presence of young soldiers who were doing their compulsory military service.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, condemned the events through his Twitter account and said that: “There is always the possibility of getting up from a table when there are no conditions for dialogue or, as we have already done, suspending a Cease and order a total offensive when there is no real will for Peace! National repudiation must be heard by the parties!”

What is the “total peace” of Petro?

“Total peace” is one of the most ambitious plans of the Petro government, with which it seeks to negotiate simultaneously with guerrilla groups and drug traffickers the cessation of its operations, the demobilization of its ranks and even its incursion into the country’s politics. just as it happened with the extinct FARC guerrilla in 2016.

The plan escalated and was signed into law in November of last year by President Petro. From that moment, a negotiating table was set up, which has already had two rounds, one in Venezuela and the other in Mexico, with the presence of international guarantors and other actors.

There have been several attempts to achieve a truce. In the last breath of last year, Colombian President surprised with the announcement of a bilateral ceasefire. However, the ELN later denied that it was true.

Archive. Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla commanders Aureliano Carbonell (L) and Pablo Beltrán (2-L) meet with members of the Colombian government delegation, peace commissioner Danilo Rueda (C), Otty Patiño (2-R) and Iván Cepeda (R) during the closing of the peace talks in Caracas on December 12, 2022. The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla closed this Monday the first round of peace talks in Caracas, announcing the release of hostages and humanitarian actions, but without agreeing to a ceasefire. AFP – FEDERICO PARRA

Are the peace talks with the ELN suspended after the attack?

The head of the government’s negotiation delegation with the ELN, Otty Patiño, said in a statement that He will ask for a ceasefire with the guerrillas to make progress on other points in the negotiations.

“My position in the meeting that we will have on Monday with the president will be that of make the demand for a ceasefire a priority and of hostilities as a necessary condition to advance the participation of civil society in this process and the development of relief in areas where the ELN can interfere or affect humanitarian actions and dynamics,” said Patiño.

Experts consulted by French 24 They agree that this is not the time for a truce between the parties and that, at this time, it is necessary for the Military Forces to show their power to pressure the ELN to negotiate.

“Usually, bilateral cessations are achieved at the end of a peace process, not at the beginning. The Petro government tries quickly to have early victories and manage to reduce the violence in the country. But it was known that this was going to be a mistake because there was a lack of military pressure,” Nestor Rosanía, executive director of the Center for Security and Peace Studies, said in an interview.

The complexity of negotiating with a group like the ELN

Unlike the FARC, it can be said that the ELN does not have a centralized commandeach cell has autonomy in its actions, which makes negotiations even more difficult and a unified ceasefire cannot be reached.

During the seven months that the first left-wing government has been in place in Colombia, the violence generated by the ELN and other illegal groups has not been reduced.

Archive. A member of the Ernesto Che Guevara front, belonging to the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, who lost sight in his right eye during combat with the Colombian army, poses in the Choco jungle, Colombia, on May 26, 2019. The ELN or National Liberation Army is the last rebel army in Colombia and one of the oldest guerrillas in Latin America. AFP – RAUL ARBOLEDA

According to the National Police, kidnappings and extortion continue to be common crimes in the country. Negotiations are taking place amid the conflict.

Recently, the Military Forces have reported that the ELN is planting antipersonnel mines in the department of Antioquia, while increases its presence in the coca-growing areas of the countrysince this is one of its most important sources of financing.

As Rosanía explains, currently there is a fracture within the ELN organization, which is divided into three parts: those who negotiate in Mexico, the eastern front, which borders Venezuela and operates from there; and the western front, located on the border with Panama.

But the efforts of this government are not the first that seek to end the oldest active guerrilla in Colombia.

Former president Juan Manuel Santos negotiated with his representatives for six years, but the dialogues were suspended in 2019 by former President Iván Duque, after registering an attack on a police school that left 22 dead and 89 injured.

Despite this, the Santos government achieved a bilateral cessation of 101 dayswhich was welcomed by all fronts.

“What history and the logic of war show us is that as the parties get closer to a peace agreement, the parties themselves begin to show their military capacity, so we can expect more such attacks,” explains Daniel García-Peña, former peace commissioner and director of the NGO ‘Planeta Paz’, to France 24.

Archive. Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks during an event to present a healthcare reform bill to be discussed in Congress at the Nariño presidential palace in Bogota on February 13, 2023. AFP – JUAN BARRETO

The Government would continue to maintain its willingness to negotiate

The ELN process is the most advanced of “total peace” and could eventually lead to a political negotiation.

The most recent events would not lead the government to get up from the table, according to Andrés Macías, a security and peacebuilding researcher at the Externado de Colombia University.

“The government is not going to suspend the talks immediately because this would mean a political defeat.much less after the falls of the health and pension reforms,” ​​added Macías.

Meanwhile, experts agree that if the government really wants to achieve its objective, it is time to change the strategy it has followed up to now and show itself to be stronger militarily.

A tactical change that would also serve as an example for other groups that want to accept “total peace.”