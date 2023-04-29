Peter would be alive in “At the bottom there is room”! shocking preview of next chapter of the América TV series reveals Claudia Llanos going to a deserted place far from the city, where the character of Adolfo Chuiman would be. As the images show, Francesca Maldini’s enemy arrives in her truck at some kind of ranch and, after passing through a padlocked door, verbally addresses a person sitting on the floor, whose only wrinkled hands can be seen .

It doesn’t take too much thinking to know that it would be about Peter, who supposedly died in a chapter from months ago, when the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ kidnapped him and then burned his clothes. It seems that all this time he would have kept him in captivity to safeguard his plans to take revenge against the ‘Noni’. Could it be that we will soon see Peter Mckay back in the series?

#peter #alive #quotAFHSquot #Claudia #Llanos #secretly #captivity