And so Sergio Perez he managed – once again – to bend, weather the storm and return to his original position, at the wheel of the Red Bull. This is what emerged from the meeting held yesterday in Milton Keynes in the presence of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, who then communicated to the employees the decision to return to Zandvoort with Perez alongside Max Verstappen.

But the Mexican driver’s performance is so disastrous or are within the standards seen from Max’s teammates since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure? Here is the incidence of points collected on the team’s total.

Year Pilot/s Points % of the total 2024 Perez 131 (14 GP) 32% 2023 Perez 285 (22 GP) 33% 2022 Perez 305 (22 GP) 40% 2021 Perez 190 (22 GP) 32% 2020 Albon 105 (17 GP) 32% 2019 Gasly/Albon 139 (21 GP) 33%

Data in hand, Sergio Perez is not doing too badly compared to his form in 2021 and 2023 and compared to his predecessors Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly: there is a sort of curse that does not allow you to exceed 33%, to be more than a third of Red Bull. A contribution equal to half of that provided by Max. The only exception is 2022when Perez managed to score 40% of the team’s points – effectively equalling Ricciardo’s last Red Bull performance in 2018 (same 40%).

Narrowing the focus though From Imola 2024 onwards, it’s red alert: McLaren recovered 73 constructors’ points from Red Bull and Perez took home just 16% of the team’s total points.

In the meantime he has cashed in on the confirmation, with Horner evoking the arrival of tracks favorable to the driver and where he will be able to demonstrate his full value. On the other hand, the main alternative, Daniel Ricciardo, is taking home 35% of the Racing Bulls points (12 out of 34), in short he is not doing much better than him. And Liam Lawson has limited experience of 5 GPs in F1.

Sergio can rest easy. Or not?

July 30th 2019. At the end of the German GP and Pierre Gasly’s new disappointing performance, Helmut Marko reassured everyone: “We won’t change this year. Pierre will stay with us until the end of the season.” Budapest arrived and Gasly finished lapped by Verstappen.

The confirmation vanished in an instant and on August 12 Alexander Albon was promoted to Red Bull driver.