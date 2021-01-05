The US Congress will certify the election result next Wednesday. All eyes are currently on US Vice President Mike Pence, who is to announce the election winner.

Update from January 5th, 3:56 p.m .: Donald Trump has apparently already provided for the emergency. Should Mike Pence in tomorrow’s congressional session the election victory of Joe Biden announce that the outgoing President is said to have planned a flight to Scotland for January 19th. Reports of the Sunday Post according to a Boeing 757 scheduled for January 19th at Prestwick Airport in Scotland announced. Jude Deere a press secretary for Trump, tried to downplay the speculations about the flight, but strangely did not deny the flight itself.

Update from January 5th, 3:19 p.m .: Like the US news magazine Politico reported falling individual Trump supporters again and again with radical statements regarding the Congress session next Wednesday. The Trump supporters, Conspiracy theorist and attorney Lin Wood roughly said that Mike Pence could be arrested and shot for high treason should he not follow the line of the President and announce his election victory on January 6th. Alex Brusewitz, organizer of the “Stop the Steal” demonstrations, however, threatened Republicanswho will not doubt the election result in the coming Congress session. While the election result is being certified in Congress, the police are expecting thousands Trump supporters on the streets of Washington.

First report from January 5th, 12:54 p.m .: Washington DC – One of the likely last great events of the Trump era will be next Wednesday in US Congress occur. The session, which is really nothing more than a ritual, goes under Donald Trump * a tremendous spectacle. While that Trump camp fear for the vice president Mike Pence * looks, this one has the unfortunate task of publicly and officially the defeat to announce to his boss.

Vice Mike Pence: Donald Trump and supporters continue to fight the result of the 2020 US election

For Donald Trump and its supporters is the X day of the 6th January. On this day come the senate and the House of Representatives together to cast the votes from the Electoral College * officially counting. Actually a pure formality, because the result has been fixed for a long time and everyone has it US states * approved. But already announced in advance Senators and Republican MPs to crack down on the outcome.

The ability to object to state election results is available to senators and MPs after the 130-year-old Electoral Count Act to. For this to come into force, a simple majority is required senate and House of Representatives. Since the Democrats currently in House of Representatives * hold the majority and by large parts of the republican If no resistance is expected, this farce should have no impact.

Vice President: Mike Pence has to announce Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 US election

Mike Pence has as President of the Senate * constitutionally holds the role of Election winner to proclaim. Pence The task in this session is almost purely ceremonial. So that remains Vice President according to the constitution nothing else than Joe Biden to be declared as the election winner. Many therefore hope that Pence Donald Trumps Defeat proclaims it to many Republicans and followers of Trump should be easier that Election defeat to accept.

It is questionable whether this will happen at all. It was speculated in advance that Pence at the 6th January will not be in the country at all, but on one Trip abroad in the Middle East is located. In addition, Republican MP Louie Gohmert of Texas has attempted the ceremonial role of Pence expand with a legal trick. With a lawsuit against the Vice President Gohmert wanted the powers of Pence expand. However, this was classified as contradicting and rejected by the court.

Donald Trump: “If he doesn’t get involved, of course I won’t like him that much”

It remains to be seen whether Mike Pence is behaving in accordance with the constitution or urging Trump and gives in to his supporters. Trump has in the last few days Raffensperger case* proved once again that he is happy with any means to win. In addition, the departing president clear in advance what he wants from his Vice will expect. “I hope our great Vice President stands up for us, “said Trump. “He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t stand up, I won’t like him that much. ”Other senior Republicans like the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, have already called for the election result to be recognized, for a “terrible vote”, so McConnell, to prevent.

The next few days are crucial for Donald Trump and the Republicans

The election results of the Senate election in Georgia* expected on January 5th. This is where it will be decided who will dominate the Senate and thus politics in Washington over the next few years. Win the republican keep one of the two Senate seats for her majority in the senate and thus the possibility of legislative proposals Bidenadministration block in Congress. Should the Democrats win the two Senate seats if there would be a stalemate in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans. Kamala Harris* could then vote in favor of this stalemate in the Senate Democrats dissolve. (phf) * Merkur.de belongs to the Ippen-Digital network.

