The Brazilian media have defined Pelè’s conditions as dramatic: the response from the hospital and the ex-champion’s family members is sudden

Football fans from all over the world yesterday welcomed the news of a new hospitalization with great sadness Pele, Brazilian footballer among the strongest ever. Subsequently, both the hospital and O’Rey’s family reassured everyone that it was a planned hospitalization and that the sample is stable.

It was September 2021 when Edson Arantes of Nascimento, known to the whole world as Pele, discovered he was suffering from a colon cancer.

Since then the former Brazilian champion has been fighting with all his might this disease, which however does not seem to want to let him breathe.

In the following months, South American newspapers disclosed on several occasions anything but reassuring news. Such as last January, when it became known that the champion’s disease had progressed and filled his whole body with metastases.

yesterday theyet another fear, when some Brazilian media reported the news of a new hospitalization of Pele. The rumors spoke of swellinggeneral confusional state and even decompensated heart failure, in addition to the fact that the chemotherapy treatments which O’Rey has been undergoing, for a few weeks now they don’t answer anymore.

How Pele really is

TO partially reassure fans around the world of what was undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers in history, however, thought the same doctors of the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. In a note they wrote:

Edson Arantes do Nascimento was hospitalized on the 29th for a reevaluation of the chemotherapy treatment of colon cancer identified in September 2021. After the consultation, the patient was transferred to a normal room, therefore without the need for hospitalization in semi-intensive care. He has full control of vital functions and his clinical situation is stable.

Critical words, however, those of Pelè’s family. The wife Marcia Aoki he took it out on the media, accusing them of wanting mirror on her husband’s condition.

Along the same lines also i sons of the sample, who reiterated that their dad is fine and that he is in the hospital only for gods scheduled checks.

They will follow updates.