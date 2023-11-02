‘At the bottom there is room’ generates more and more intrigue among viewers. Joel’s jealousy is more evident now that ‘Patty’ He is more famous with Group 7. After being left without work due to the death of Mrs. Moraima, his lover, joel He had the opportunity to join the group of Franklin and company. In a short time, in fiction, the character of Melissa Paredes She obtained so much recognition that she was invited to have a presentation on the program of the Chola Chabucaby América TV.

However, not everything went as expected, as ‘Patty’ received a surprise visit from Joel on the show. Seeing him, she decided to handle the situation, but during the interview, the unexpected happened: ‘Charo’s son starred in a scene of jealousy. Keep reading this note to find out what happened on the set of this América TV program.

Is ‘Patty’ unfaithful to Joel in ‘AFHS’?

Why did Joel make a jealous scene in front of ‘Patty’?

During the interview, ‘Patty’ stated that she was single. That was the first reason why Joel showed up. Furthermore, the straw that broke the camel’s back was the fact that her lover presented a new song with her friend. It is at that moment that Joel decides to storm onto the set to complain to ‘Patty’ about why he was being unfaithful; However, it was all a misunderstanding, since she was only going to sing with her co-worker named Juan Carlos.

