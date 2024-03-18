The cumbia singer Pamela Franco reappeared on the 'The blowout of the Chola', in which Ernesto Pimentel, in his role as the Chola Chabuca, He asked her various questions after the end of her relationship with Christian Domínguez. We must remember that her relationship ended after the actor was unfaithful to her in his car with another woman, an act that was evidenced in an ampay presented by the program Magaly Medinawhich generated a great media stir.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco breaks down in a new interview with Chola Chabuca and sends a sensitive message: what happened?

Does Pamela Franco own Christian Domínguez's chifas?

One of the questions that Chola Chabuca launched Pamela Franco, who returned to the program for the first time since she separated, was if it is true that she is the owner of Christian Domínguez's chifas, which were inaugurated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the relationship with the cumbiambero was at its best. The tropical interpreter did not hesitate to launch a forceful response in this regard.

“The chifa is going to give it back to you, is it yours?” asked with great curiosity Chola Chabuca, Well, this topic is very viral on social networks. Given this, the cumbia singer denied any involvement and stated that it is exclusively Domínguez's business.

Pamela Franco pointed out that none of the chifas opened by her ex-partner Christian Domínguez belongs to her, that is, she would not have invested any money in them. “No, sister, no, Christian has his things,” declared the cumbia singer, denying any business association with the cumbiambero.

It is important to remember that the leader of International Grand Orchestra He is a partner of the chifa chain Tusan Wok, which has at least 10 stores in Lima and the province.

YOU CAN SEE: They are partners? Christian Domínguez clarifies whether Karla Tarazona has participation in her chain of chifas

How was Tusan Wok, Christian Domínguez's chifa chain, born?

During the pandemic, when restrictions prevented live performances, Christian Domínguez launched the chifa chain Tusan Wok. This project had the initial collaboration of Pamela Franco, who participated in the management and contributed ideas for the business. The venues began operating in Lima starting in August 2020. The initiative emerged as a way to generate income during a difficult period for artists due to health restrictions.

In an interview with a local media, Domínguez explained that Karla Tarazona collaborated in promoting the business for the well-being of her son Valentino, but did not participate as a partner. Furthermore, he assured that his current relationship with her is cordial, but exclusively as her parents.

“Nothing to see, what happened is that our son Valentino went to the 'Préndete' program with my real partner to promote the business. Karla put on the shirt because finally we both looked after his future… (My relationship with Karla Tarazona ) is very good, but only as parents, our company is to support our baby, who grows more every day,” Domínguez said in conversation with the newspaper Expreso.

#Pamela #Franco #owner #Christian #Domínguez39s #chifa #chain #cumbiambera #reveals