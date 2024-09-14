Having made the necessary clarification, the official Palworld account then further clarified the company’s position, also making a direct reference to the article from which the conflicting information seemed to emerge.

“We will not be changing the business model of our game,” the team said in a message on X earlier today, “It will remain buy-to-play and will not be free-to-play or game as a service.” In short, Palworld will continue to be sold as a premium game with its own specific price and defined contents.

During an interview published by ASCII, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe seemed to want to consider the model free to play For Palworld deeming it a useful system to “extend the life cycle of a game”, but when asked directly whether the title in question could become free, the team responded decisively a few hours later on X, categorically denying the possibility .

There may be live service elements, but the basis will not change

“There was recently an article where we discussed the possible future direction of Palworld and ideas for continuing the game in the long run,” the message reads, directly referencing the previously released interview with Mizobe.

“This interview was actually conducted several months ago. At the time, we were still considering the best way for Palworld to create a long-lasting and ever-growing game. We are still discussing it internally, because it is quite challenging to find the ideal path, but we have already decided that the F2P/GaaS approach is not the right one for us.”

So the considerations on the possible approach to free-to-play would have been prior to the launch of Palworld, which was designed to be organized differently, as explained in the following message.

“Palworld was never designed with this model in mind, and at this point it would take a lot of work to adapt the game. We also know that this is not what our players want, and we always put our players first.”

In any case, “We are still considering skins and DLC for Palworld in the future as a way to support development, but we will discuss this with you all again as we get closer to that point. For now, our priority remains to make Palworld the best game it can be.”

Someone Live service style integrations they are therefore possible and probable, for the long-term sustenance of the game, but basically Palworld will continue to be a premium title, sold at its own price, with possible in-app purchases between DLC and additional elements to be evaluated later.

Meanwhile, possible hints have emerged that Palworld is coming to PS5, with a possible announcement at Tokyo Game Show 2024.