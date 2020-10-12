There is a political uproar in Pakistan these days. The entire opposition has united against Imran Khan and his allied Pakistani army. Not only Nawaz Sharif, who is leading a fugitive in London, Benazir Bhutto’s son Bilawal has also accused the army of rigging the election. Not only this, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman alias Maulana Diesel, the head of Pakistan’s religious party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has also come with opposition. He has also been declared the leader of the United Democratic Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). In such a situation, the question is arising whether Pakistan is again going into the hands of Islamic forces.The existence of Islamic parties in Pakistan has always been second-rate. These parties work behind some big party and gather religious votes for it. But Maulana Diesel’s entrenchment to encircle Islamabad last year has brought his popularity to a peak. At the same time, Pakistan’s main opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are devoid of leadership.

Leading opposition parties devoid of leadership

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif is currently hiding in London for fear of punishment. The Pakistani court has even sent a warrant for his arrest to London. While his brother and prominent opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is in jail in the money laundering case. The thing is that after the death of Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), there is no face in this party that can draw votes. People take Bilawal Bhutto lightly, while Asif Ali Zardari is facing a corruption case.

Maulana is a strong contender for the post of Pakistani PM

Perhaps, Maulana Diesel and other Pakistani religious parties like him were waiting for this opportunity. It is believed that if the opposition alliance succeeds in removing Imran Khan from power, he will be the first contender for the post of Prime Minister. It will be difficult for the Pakistan Army to remove Maulana from his post. Because, Egypt has shown us how difficult it is for military dictators to fight political Islamism.

Who is Maulana Diesel

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman heads the Sunni fundamentalist party and the religious party of Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. His father had been the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Maulana himself has played the role of Leader of Opposition in the Pakistani Parliament. Maulana has also been the head of the Committee on Parliament and the Kashmir Committee on Foreign Policy in Pakistan.

Union minister has got the status

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was given the status of Union Minister during the Nawaz Sharif government. In 2018, he was made the presidential candidate by the anti-government group, but he lost in the election to Arif Alvi. Maulana is considered a staunch supporter of the Taliban. Although they claim themselves to be liberals.