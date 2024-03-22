As we reported to you, Overwatch 2 is going through big changes, first of all the fact that the heroes will immediately be available for free for everyone. The impression obviously is that the game isn't working and therefore that Blizzard is trying to change direction. Bloomberg offered some interesting details about it.

First of all, it is explained that i bonuses for employees (an important portion of their earnings often) in Blizzard are tied to the company's performance or, better said, were. In 2023 the bonuses have become specific to the various teams, varying based on the success of the individual franchise. Diablo and World of Warcraft thrived, while Overwatch 2 did not, thus causing a 0% bonus for all its employees, which is rare for the company.

The former Blizzard presidents Mike Morhaime and J. Allen Brack they had fought to maintain shared bonuses, stating that this way no one would want to work on new ideas and everyone would prefer to opt for highly successful franchises. Activision instead pushed to reward only the teams that generated the most revenue. Johanna Faries, new president of Blizzard, said that she will look into the matter further but for the moment she has not made any decisions.