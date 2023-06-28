It seems that Aurelio De Laurentiis has set a monstrous price for the sale of Victor Osimhen. There are no quotation marks or official confirmations, but the Napoli president would have replied “180 million euros” to those who polled him for the Nigerian center forward. Liverpool and perhaps Paris Saint Germain would be interested, but the figure is demanding for everyone, including the Qataris under the Eiffel Tower.