Today the market is drugged by the rain of Saudi money and the Premier League, and it is right to make such arrogance pay as much as possible
It seems that Aurelio De Laurentiis has set a monstrous price for the sale of Victor Osimhen. There are no quotation marks or official confirmations, but the Napoli president would have replied “180 million euros” to those who polled him for the Nigerian center forward. Liverpool and perhaps Paris Saint Germain would be interested, but the figure is demanding for everyone, including the Qataris under the Eiffel Tower.
