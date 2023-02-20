Oscar Manuel Cortes He went to the South American Sub-20 as the youngest player on the professional squad of millionaires, with just nine games in the first team and only one as a starter. In that tournament he had to earn his place and ended up as the team’s starter and scorer in that tournament.

Exactly one year after his first game as a starter with Millonarios, Cortés played again with the blue jersey and dazzled with two goals, one of them spectacular, in the 2-1 win against Jaguares to keep the blues with a perfect score in the League and to say that he wants to fight to be a starter, now that the team suffered the casualties of Carlos Andres Gomez and Daniel Ruiz.

“Since I was in the South American I have been doing things well. Here in Millonarios I came to contribute and in the match against Jaguares things happened to help the team. I am very grateful for the work that has been done,” Cortés said in a chat with EL TIEMPO.

From playing in Tumaco to the owner of Millionaires

In Millonarios there is another Óscar Cortés, a World Cup player in the United States in 1994 and today a club delegate. When he appeared, many asked if they were related. But with this Cortés, the only coincidence is the name: he was born in Tumaco, on December 3, 2003.

“I arrived in Bogotá at the age of 17. He played for Tumaco FC and with that team we went to the Tournament of the Americas and in the league. Edgar Moreno He saw me and followed me for two years. He wanted to bring me Millionaires, but at first they didn’t want to transfer me because of my age, ”he said. “The adaptation was difficult, because of the weather, because of the city, but little by little I got used to it,” he added.

The celebration of Millionaires after the double of Óscar Cortés. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

In his first team, Cortés played as a creation midfielder, but when he reached the Millonarios youth teams they saw him with capabilities for other positions.

“In any position that the teacher gives me, I will try to do my best, to demonstrate my talent. I have played as a creation midfielder, in the Millonarios under-17s I played winger almost all year and that work in the minor divisions has helped me to learn that position, ”he said.

After playing his first minutes as a professional against Deportivo Pasto on January 21 of last year, Cortés had an outstanding performance in the U-20 Copa Libertadores last year. Upon his return, he played again in Montería and later, in that same city, but in the Colombia Cup, he scored his first goal. Jaguars, always Jaguars…

Cortés had to line up last year with Édgar Guerra and Yuber Quiñones, as Carlos Andrés Gómez took the spotlight. Now it is he who is in the crosshairs.

“You have to know how to wait for the moment, keep consolidating little by little. It remains to work, to learn, but always the confidence in the position that does it, ”she explained.

“I’ve always liked Cristiano Ronaldo, since I was little he was my benchmark, but there are others like Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne, you always want to learn from them”.

He recognizes Mackalister Silva as the most influential player in his career since he reached Millionaires, but he also has a great reference.

“Mackalister is like a dad to us here, he stays close, he gives us advice, we always talk to him. I have learned a lot about his game, his personality and his quality of person. And I have always liked Cristiano Ronaldo, since I was little he was my reference, but there are others like Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne, you always want to learn from them ”, he pointed out.

Is Óscar Cortés leaving Millionaires?

Cortés turns his head in blue, despite rumors of a possible transfer. For several weeks there has been talk of an interest from Torino, from Italy, but there are still no concrete offers for him.

“At the moment these are things that my employer manages, but I am focused here. Right now I’m thinking of Millionaires. If it happens, then we will see, ”he emphasized.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

More sports news