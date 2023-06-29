Óscar Cortés was one of the great revelations of Millonarios in the campaign that led the team to win the 16th star. After playing just 45 minutes in the second half of last year, he became a key player for the coach Alberto Gamero.

Cortes arrived at the Colombia Sub-20 teamwith which he shone both in the South American that was played in the country and in the World Cup of the category in Argentina, which put him in the crosshairs of international soccer.

Although the club has not officially confirmed it through its media, it is a fact that transfer of Cortés to Lens, from Francea club that belongs to the same owners of Millionaires, the investment fund Amber Capital.

Lens finished second in the league 1behind Paris Saint-Germain, and that gives him the chance to play in the Champions League next season, which is attractive for Cortés.

Millionaires or Lens? behold the dilemma

Gustavo Serpa, director of Millionaires.

The top shareholder and president of the Millonarios board of directors, Gustavo Serpa, intends for Cortés to stay in Colombia at least until December.

“There are many possibilities that Óscar Cortés will play another six months in Millonarios. We lack the player’s yes, we are going to talk to him ”, Serpa told Caracol Radio on Sunday.

However, the issue seems to be complicated for Millos, who hopes to revalidate the title of Colombian Cup won last year and, eventually, continue advancing in the Copa Sudamericana, in which this Thursday they will visit Defensa y Justicia in search of a place for the round of 16. According to the journalist Julián Capera, Lens has Cortés in his plans for the next season and would call him to work in the coming weeks.

“In Millonarios I have always been happy, they have treated me in the best way and the fans have been the best for me, but I think that for me taking a step to Europe is very important for me, to adapt as soon as possible and be up to the level of the team,” Cortés told ESPN.

The player did not travel to Argentina for the match against Defensa y Justicia, in the South American Cup. Officially it was reported that he had physical problems. Was the final against Nacional his last match with Millos?

SPORTS

More sports news